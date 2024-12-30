Gonzaga's Drew Timme is on the move following NBA G League trade
Drew Timme's path to the NBA is taking him from one coast to the other after the former Gonzaga men's basketball standout was dealt in a three-team trade on Monday.
The Long Island Nets — the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets — acquired Timme from the Stockton Kings in exchange for former UCLA standout Amari Bailey, who was sent to the Iowa Wolves as part of the deal.
Timme's next opportunity in the G League follows an impressive stint with the Sacramento Kings' affiliate squad in Stockton, California. The 6-foot-10 Texan finished with double-figures in scoring 10 times, recording a season-high 18 points on three separate occasions during the G League Tip-Off Tournament. He also had a 10-point, 13-rebound effort in his fourth game with the team.
In 14 games with Stockton, Timme put up 11.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field. He ripped down 6.2 rebounds and dished out 2.6 assists as well. The Kings' free-flowing offense proved to suit Timme's post-up game well, considering he was utilized similarly to that of another former Zag, Domantas Sabonis, on the Kings' main squad.
This summer, Timme suited up for the Kings' for both the California Classic and NBA Las Vegas Summer League events. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 63.2% from the field in his five appearances from Las Vegas. In October, Stockton traded for Timme's player rights, which were still held by the Wisconsin Herd at the time.
Upon going undrafted in 2023, Timme received his first NBA opportunity with the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Herd, after appearing in two preseason games with Milwaukee.
Before he had to undergo foot surgery last February, Timme was arguably on his way to earning a spot on a main roster following some big performances with the Herd. He posted a 30-point, 10-rebound and 6-assist night in early December; a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double on Jan. 17 and a 16-point, 15-rebound outing in the G League Showcase finale on Dec. 22. Timme also shot 50% or better on at least five field goal attempts in 16 games.
