How to watch Gonzaga basketball vs. Northwest exhibition game
The 2025-26 Gonzaga basketball season is upon us.
Mark Few and the Zags play their first exhibition game of the season on Sunday at the McCarthey Athletic Center, taking on NAIA opponent Northwest University.
It's the first of two exhibition games for Gonzaga, with both coming against non-D1 opponents. Next up is a matchup against D2 Western Oregon on Oct. 27 at 6:00 PM PT.
Sunday will be the first opportunity for Gonzaga's five new players — Adam Miller, Mario Saint-Supery, Davis Fogle, Parker Jefferson, and Alonzo Metz — to suit up in Spokane in front of fans, outside of the intrasquad scrimmage at Kraziness in the Kennel.
Miller is the team's likely starting shooting guard, replacing Nolan Hickman's sharpshooting after drilling 42.9% of his threes last year at Arizona State. Saint-Supery is a 6'3 guard from Spain who is a candidate to play big minutes at point guard, coming off a strong performance with the Spanish National Team at EuroBasket this summer.
Fogle is a 6'7 wing from Anacortes, WA, who 247Sports ranked No. 31 in the class of 2025. He's not expected to play a big role this year, but should get a lot of opportunities in this exhibition game. Jefferson is a 6'9 big man who committed to Gonzaga in May after decommitting from Minnesota. He is behind Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and Ismaila Diagne on the depth chart and is a candidate to redshirt like Huff did as a freshman three years ago.
It will also be the first opportunity for redshirt transfers Braeden Smith and Jalen Warley, who project to be key contributors, and the first one in two seasons for Steele Venters, coming off season-ending knee and Achilles injuries.
The big question is whether it will be the first game action for Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster or not.
Grant-Foster committed to Gonzaga out of the transfer portal in late May, but he is still waiting for the NCAA to grant him a waiver to play for an additional season. In early October, the NCAA gave Grant-Foster a practice waiver, which allows him to participate in practices, but does not clear him for game activity. It's unclear if he will be allowed, per NCAA rules, to compete on Sunday.
The 6'7 wing projects to be Gonzaga's starting small forward, although the limited time spent with the team means he could begin the season coming off the bench even if his eligibility is cleared up. Venters and Warley are both candidates to start at the three, and it's certainly worth keeping an eye on who starts if it's not Grant-Foster.
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Northwest
Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
Game Time: 2 p.m. PT
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
How to watch (TV): SWX
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App