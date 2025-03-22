How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Houston Cougars: Live stream, TV channel for NCAA Tournament game
Two of the most consistent college basketball programs over the last decade square off in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament this Saturday from Wichita, Kansas, where the 8-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and 1-seeded Houston Cougars play for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis.
The Zags (26-8, 14-4 WCC) have an opportunity to play in the second weekend of the tournament after decimating 9-seeded Georgia, 89-68, at INTRUST Bank Arena on Thursday in a game that was essentially a no-contest from the start. Gonzaga never looked back after building a 13-0 advantage out of the gate, as it rolled to its 16th straight victory in the first round behind 24 points from Khalif Battle and 18 apiece from Braden Huff and Nolan Hickman.
A win Saturday would propel the Bulldogs to their 10th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, which would break a tie with North Carolina (1985-1993) and Duke (1998-2006) for the longest such streak since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. On the other side, the Cougars (31-4, 19-1 Big 12) are striving for their sixth straight trip to the Sweet 16 under head coach Kelvin Sampson.
College basketball fans are surely pumped for a top-10 KenPom matchup this early in the NCAA Tournament, though it's hard to say whether the two head coaches involved are happy about it. Despite being a No. 1 seed, Houston has to corral a top-10 offense that boasts one of the best two-man games in the nation in Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike. Meanwhile Gonzaga, despite ranking highly across numerous predictive metrics sites, will need to take down a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history if it wants to keep dancing in March.
"They're gonna be strong with us," Hickman said of the matchup. "They're gonna try to bully us and everything, but I think what we did tonight, it was big. And I think we just need to follow this momentum."
Here's more on how to watch Saturday's matchup and the latest betting odds.
How To Watch Gonzaga vs. Houston
Who: Gonzaga (26-8, 14-4 WCC) vs. Houston (31-4, 19-1 Big 12)
What: 2025 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game; winner advances to Sweet 16 in Indianapolis
When: 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET | Saturday, March 22
Where: INTRUST Bank Arena | Wichita, Kansas
TV: TNT
Gonzaga vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Gonzaga: +5.5 (-120)
- Houston: -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline:
- Gonzaga: +168
- Houston: -205
Total: 139.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
