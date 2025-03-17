College basketball expert on Gonzaga: 'Yeah, they're not going to 10 straight Sweet 16s'
One of the most impressive streaks in the modern era of the NCAA Tournament will be put to the test this March when the Gonzaga men's basketball team strives to extend its remarkable run of Sweet 16 appearances.
The Bulldogs (25-8, 14-4 WCC) boast the longest active streak in the country with nine straight trips to the second weekend. That's tied with North Carolina (1985–93) and Duke (1998–06) for the longest such streak since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams back in 1985.
Another run to the Sweet 16 would further cement Gonzaga's place in college basketball lore as one of the most consistent programs over the past quarter-century under head coach Mark Few, but the Bulldogs' path to the Midwest Regionals later this month in Indianapolis will require doing something they've never pulled off in the Few-era — taking down a No. 1 seed.
Gonzaga drew the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region on Selection Sunday, sending Few and company to Wichita, Kansas, for a first-round matchup against 9-seed Georgia at Intrust Bank Arena. The SEC's Bulldogs (20-12, 8-10 SEC) are led by freshman Asa Newell, a former 5-star recruit who was heavily pursued by Gonzaga before committing to Mike White and Georgia. Newell averages 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.
If the Zags survive the first round, they'll likely have to go through No. 1 seed Houston if they're to make it 10 straight appearances in the Sweet 16. The Cougars (30-4, 19-1 Big 12) swept the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles and enter the tournament on a 13-game winning streak, the third-longest active streak in the country. In fact, Houston lost just three games in November, two of which happened in overtime, and has lost just once in the three months since.
Fittingly, the Cougars are striving to extend their own NCAA Tournament streak, as they've made it to the last five Sweet 16s since 2019.
According to one college basketball analyst, it'll be Houston's postseason streak that lives on, and not Gonzaga's.
“Yeah, they’re not going to 10 straight Sweet 16s," The Field of 68's Rob Dauster said of a potential Cougars-Bulldogs matchup in the second round. "Sorry Zags fans, you’re not beating this Houston team. I think you need more."
A showdown between two of the winningest college basketball programs over the last five years would certainly be something to see in the first weekend of March Madness, as well as the contrasting styles of play. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring offense and top 10 in efficiency on that end of the floor, while the Cougars, the nation's No. 2 scoring defense, under head coach Kelvin Sampson have been known for their ability to wear down their opponents with physicality and toughness on defensive end of the floor.
"[The Zags] want to get out in transition and run, yes, but then it's all like ball screen continuity stuff, and the way that Houston puts two [players] on the ball and traps those ball screens — I don't know how Gonzaga is going to be able to run what they want to run offensively against it," Dauster said. "I think this is just a difficult matchup … I just don’t see it.”
While analysts and fans look ahead as they fill out their brackets, the Zags are foremost concerned with their first-round opponent Georgia, which enters the tournament boasting notable wins over St. John's, Kentucky and Florida on its resume.
"We got a really tough opponent, when you're in that 8-9 game you know you're gonna have that," Few said after Selection Sunday. "And just the interesting ties that happened just because of the life of basketball. We recruited Asa Newell really, really hard. Just a great player, great family. Mike White's done a really, really good job."
