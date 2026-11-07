How to watch Gonzaga vs. New Mexico State basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time
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It's been eight months since the Gonzaga Bulldogs played a regular season home game at the McCarthey Athletic Center - a streak that comes to an end on Saturday afternoon when the New Mexico State Aggies come to town.
Gonzaga (1-0) began the season with a six point win over Purdue in Vegas on Monday, behind 22 points from Davis Fogle and 18 from Xaivian Lee. New Mexico State is also 1-0, securing a seven point win at home on Tuesday - albeit against a Division II opponent in Western New Mexico.
This is one of two home games for Gonzaga in November, with Montana State (Tue, Nov. 17) the other. Gonzaga also plays LSU at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 14.
What to watch in Gonzaga's home opener against New Mexico State
Gonzaga took care of business in Sin City to open up the season, taking down Matt Painter and Purdue for the first time in program history. Fogle and Lee combined for 40 points, including 16-19 at the free throw line, in a strong season opener for Gonzaga's backcourt.
Saturday's game likely won't have as much late game drama, but it does represent a chance for the Zags to play more than the tight 8-man rotation Few rolled out in Vegas. Expect to see the season, and college, debuts of Luca Foster, Juwan Ekanga, and Parker Jefferson - who redshirted last year - and potentially Sam Funches and the two walk-ons, Alonzo Metz and Carter Nilson, as well.
Gonzaga will also hope to see improvement from Isiah Harwell (2 points, four fouls in 27 minutes vs. Purdue) and Massamba Diop, who only played 15:31 due to foul trouble.
What's next for Gonzaga after New Mexico State?
Gonzaga has a full week off after Saturday's game, before they make the (very) short bus trip to Spokane Arena to take on Will Wade and the LSU Tigers, in what will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.
Gonzaga did beat Wade in the NCAA Tournament when he was at McNeese back in 2024, while Donovan Dent - long thought to be a Zag after Mario Saint-Supery's departure - ended up picking LSU instead, which will make the matchup with Lee extra enticing.
After that Gonzaga hosts Montana State on Nov. 17, before another trip to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, which begins for GU on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 PM PT against Kansas State.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on New Mexico State Saturday in the home opener
How to watch Gonzaga vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, live stream and game time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
Game time: 2:00 PM PST
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, WA)
How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)
How to stream: ESPN Unlimited
How to watch: KHQ (locally)
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB