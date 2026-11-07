How to watch Gonzaga vs. New Mexico State basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time

It's been eight months since the Gonzaga Bulldogs played a regular season home game at the McCarthey Athletic Center - a streak that comes to an end on Saturday afternoon when the New Mexico State Aggies come to town.

Gonzaga (1-0) began the season with a six point win over Purdue in Vegas on Monday, behind 22 points from Davis Fogle and 18 from Xaivian Lee. New Mexico State is also 1-0, securing a seven point win at home on Tuesday - albeit against a Division II opponent in Western New Mexico.

This is one of two home games for Gonzaga in November, with Montana State (Tue, Nov. 17) the other. Gonzaga also plays LSU at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 14.

What to watch in Gonzaga's home opener against New Mexico State

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell (1) goes up for a shot over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Abdou Toure (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga took care of business in Sin City to open up the season, taking down Matt Painter and Purdue for the first time in program history. Fogle and Lee combined for 40 points, including 16-19 at the free throw line, in a strong season opener for Gonzaga's backcourt.

Saturday's game likely won't have as much late game drama, but it does represent a chance for the Zags to play more than the tight 8-man rotation Few rolled out in Vegas. Expect to see the season, and college, debuts of Luca Foster, Juwan Ekanga, and Parker Jefferson - who redshirted last year - and potentially Sam Funches and the two walk-ons, Alonzo Metz and Carter Nilson, as well.

Gonzaga will also hope to see improvement from Isiah Harwell (2 points, four fouls in 27 minutes vs. Purdue) and Massamba Diop, who only played 15:31 due to foul trouble.

What's next for Gonzaga after New Mexico State?

Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has a full week off after Saturday's game, before they make the (very) short bus trip to Spokane Arena to take on Will Wade and the LSU Tigers, in what will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.

Gonzaga did beat Wade in the NCAA Tournament when he was at McNeese back in 2024, while Donovan Dent - long thought to be a Zag after Mario Saint-Supery's departure - ended up picking LSU instead, which will make the matchup with Lee extra enticing.

After that Gonzaga hosts Montana State on Nov. 17, before another trip to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, which begins for GU on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 PM PT against Kansas State.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on New Mexico State Saturday in the home opener

How to watch Gonzaga vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, live stream and game time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Game time: 2:00 PM PST

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, WA)

How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)

How to stream: ESPN Unlimited

How to watch: KHQ (locally)