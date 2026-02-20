Akron vs. Ball State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 20

The Akron Zips and Ball State Cardinals are heading in opposite directions coming into Friday night’s matchup. Akron has won two straight and 11 of its last 12 games, while Ball State has lost three straight and five of its last six contests.

That makes sense given where these teams are this season. Akron is 21-5 overall on the year while Ball State is 8-18. The lowly Cardinals aren’t even .500 at home, going 5-6 in front of their fans.

Akron has won the last five meetings against Ball State, including 87-77 at home last month. However, the Cardinals covered the massive +20.5 spread in that one.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Mid-American matchup.

Akron vs. Ball State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Akron: -14.5 (-102)

Ball State: +14.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Akron: -1450

Ball State: +810

Total

146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Akron vs. Ball State How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Worthen Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Akron record: 21-5

Ball State record: 8-18

Akron vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Akron is 13-11 ATS this season

Ball State is 9-15 ATS this season

Akron is 6-3 ATS on the road this season

Ball State is 4-5 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 13-11 in Akron games this season

The UNDER is 17-7 in Ball State games this season

Akron vs. Ball State Key Players to Watch

Tavari Johnson, Guard, Akron Zips

Tavari Johnson is leading the way for Akron this season. His 20.3 points per game are not only the best on the team, but the 23rd-highest across the country. He’s also averaging 5.2 assists per game, tying him for the 54th-most in the nation, and his 52.4% field goal percentage is tied for the 94th-best overall.

The senior guard has stayed true to Akron throughout his collegiate career, primarily coming off the bench in his first two years before becoming a full-time starter in the last two. He has 13.0 points per game last year, and has taken that to another level this season.

Johnson had 22 points and seven assists in the win against Ball State last month.

Akron vs. Ball State Prediction and Pick

Earlier this week, Akron was in a similar situation as -14.5 road favorites at Western Michigan, They came away with a 90-73 win in that one, bouncing back from a seven-point win as -12.5 favorites against UMass. However, the Zips are still just 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.

But it’s not as if we can really trust Ball State either. It lost by 12 as a +9.5 underdog last time out, and is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games.

It was a high-scoring affair in the first meeting with 164 total points, flying over the set 152.5 line. We’re now getting a lower total, so I have to go with the OVER tonight in this one.

Pick: OVER 146.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.