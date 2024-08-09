How to watch Serbia vs. Germany Olympic men’s basketball bronze medal game
There were many times during Serbia’s semifinal game against the United States when it appeared Nikola Jokic and company were poised to contend for a gold medal and pull off an unbelievable upset over the NBA-laden superteam.
But after squandering a 17-point lead, the Serbs instead find themselves competing for the bronze as they look to move past their missed opportunity in a rematch of last year’s FIBA World Cup final with Germany.
The Germans had won 12 straight international competitions heading into Thursday’s semifinal against France, which they had beaten by 14 points in group play a week ago. History didn’t repeat itself however, as the French outscored Germany 38-25 in the second and third quarters before knocking down clutch free throws late to outlast a comeback attempt from the Germans, who were led by Dennis Schroder’s 18 points.
Still, Germany has a shot at bringing home its first medal in Olympic men’s basketball if it can slow down Serbia’s three-time NBA MVP. Easier said than done given that Jokic’s supporting cast has stepped up in big ways as of late. Serbia, which is second in points per game to the U.S., gets 18.8 points per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic and solid playmaking from veteran guard Vasilije Micic (5.0 assists per game).
Former Gonzaga standout Filip Petrusev is second to Jokic in rebounds at 5.0 per game. Petrusev had nine points in the semifinal round and entered Saturday averaging 9.4 points in 22.5 minutes per game. His best outing came in a win over Puerto Rico: 15 points, nine rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes.
With a win Saturday, Petrusev would join Gonzaga legend and Hall-of-Fame point guard John Stockton as the only Zags to claim a medal in Olympic men's basketball competition.
For Germany, Franz Wagner shares the scoring load with Schroder at 18.0 points per game.
HOW TO WATCH SERBIA VS. GERMANY
What: Serbia meets Germany in the bronze medal game in Olympic men’s basketball
When: 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Bercy Arena | Paris, France
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Serbia -2.5 (-105); O/U 170.5 (-110)
ROSTERS
Team Serbia:
* Bogdan Bogdanovic
* Nikola Jokic
* Nikola Milutinov
* Vasilije Micic
* Nikola Jovic
* Ognjen Dobric
* Vanja Marinkovic
* Marko Guduric
* Filip Petrusev
* Aleksa Avramovic
* Dejan Davidovac
* Uros Plavsic
Team Germany:
* Isaac Bonga
* Oscar da Silva
* Maodo Lo
* Niels Giffey
* Nick Weiler-Babb
* Johannes Voigtmann
* Franz Wagner
* Daniel Theis
* Moritz Wagner
* Dennis Schroder
* Johannes Thiemann
* Andreas Obst