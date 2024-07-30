How to watch Serbia vs. Puerto Rico in 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball
Coming off a 26-point defeat at the hands of Team USA, Serbia looks to get back on track against Puerto Rico in Group C play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Serbs, led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, head into Wednesday’s matchup as 17.5-point favorites over Puerto Rico, which lost its group play opener to South Sudan, 90-79, on Sunday. Despite 26 points from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, South Sudan dominated the glass and held Puerto Rico to just 25 points in the second half. Tremont Waters added 18 points while the rest of the team outside of Alvarado combined to score 33 points.
Needless to say, Serbia should have an advantage upfront and with its depth across the board. Four other Serbs aside from Jokic scored in double figures against the Americans, not including former Gonzaga standout Filip Petrusev, who averaged double figures in scoring during Serbia’s Olympic exhibition tour.
Petrusev had four points and five rebounds in over 20 minutes in the loss to the U.S. The 6-foot-11 post could have a much more productive outing against a Puerto Rico squad that has just one player over 6-foot-8 in its rotation and was just outrebounded 55-37 by South Sudan.
Of course, Jokic will be at the helm of Serbia’s attack. The Denver Nuggets superstar had 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in the opener. With help from Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ognjen Dobric, Jokic and company will look to handle business in Group C play and move on to the quarterfinals.
Puerto Rico, in its first Olympic Games since it finished sixth in 2004, has lost five consecutive games in international competition since defeating Domantas Sabonis and Lithuania in the Olympic qualifying tournament earlier this month. Only one of those, a 67-65 loss to Greece, was by single digits.
HOW TO WATCH SERBIA VS. PUERTO RICO
What: Serbia and Puerto Rico meet in the preliminary round of men’s Olympic basketball
When: 11:15 a.m ET/8:15 a.m PT on Wednesday, July 31
Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium | Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Serbia -17.5 (-105); O/U 172.5 (-110)