How to watch Team USA vs. South Sudan in 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball
Team USA will head into its second game of Group C play as a 29.5-point favorite over South Sudan, the team with the least amount of Olympic basketball experience in the 12-team pool.
Yet just weeks ago, that team ranked No. 33 in the FIBA World Rankings came within seconds of beating the All-NBA laden Americans — who were 43.5-point favorites heading in — if not for a game-winning drive and score from LeBron James. That completed a 16-point comeback for the U.S., which was certainly caught off guard by its opposition.
Expect Steve Kerr and his coaching staff — Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue — to have the team more prepared for the rematch. South Sudan has earned even more respect from its competitors after it took down Puerto Rico, 90-79, as underdogs in its Group C opener. Carlik Jones led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as South Sudan held Puerto Rico to 25 points in the second half.
The U.S. built some momentum with a big win over its biggest threat in group play, Serbia, in a 110-84 final from its opener Sunday. Now in the driver seat of Group C, Team USA can advance to the quarterfinals unscathed if it handles its business against South Sudan and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3).
How to watch Team USA vs. South Sudan:
What: Team USA and South Sudan meet in the preliminary round of men’s Olympic basketball
When: 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on Wednesday, July 31
Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium | Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USA -29.5 (-110); O/U 190.5 (-118)
Rosters:
Team USA:
* LeBron James
* Stephen Curry
* Kevin Durant
* Joel Embiid
* Devin Booker
* Jayson Tatum
* Anthony Davis
* Tyrese Haliburton
* Anthony Edwards
* Jrue Holiday
* Bam Adebayo
* Derrick White
Team South Sudan
* Carlik Jones
* Nuni Omot
* Khaman Maluach
* Bul Kuol
* Kuany Kuany
* Wenyen Gabriel
* JT Thor
* Marial Shayok
* Jackson Makoi
* Majok Deng
* Sunday Dech