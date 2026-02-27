Logan Webb Enters World Baseball Classic Looking to Learn, May End Up Leading

Giants pitcher Logan Webb has established himself as one of the more reliable workhorses in all of baseball over the past few years. The righty has led the National League in innings pitched in each of the past three seasons and starts in each of the last two. And he's been incredibly productive in that huge sample size, finishing every campaign somewhere between second and sixth in NL Cy Young voting.

His workload will look a bit different this spring as he joins what looked to be a stacked starting rotation on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Considering some of the news coming out in the lead-up to the tournament, his role may be even more important than first thought.

Tarik Skubal has been clear with his intention to start only once, which will come against Great Britain. Paul Skenes is looking to make two starts. Joe Ryan has missed a spring training start with back inflammation and his status is uncertain. Which means that the ball may find its way into Webb's hands in more than one massive moment.

He spoke about his excitment and approach to being a part of the title favorites during a recent interview with MLB Network's Greg Amsinger.

"I'm excited to just learn from them," he said. "Watch them kind of do their thing. Couple Cy Young winners."

"I'm excited to just learn from them. A couple Cy Young winners..." 😤@LoganWebb1053 is thrilled to be a part of @USABaseball for the upcoming World Baseball Classic!



"There's a ton of All Stars on the team," Webb continued. "I'm going to watch all the hitters too. Hopefully I can kind of scout 'em a little bit too maybe while I'm doing it. No, I'm kidding. I'm not going to scout. Going out there and getting to watch some of these guys take batting practice is going to be the highlight of my experience."

