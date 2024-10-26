How to watch USC vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball charity exhibition game
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is set for its charity exhibition game against Southern California in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday.
After months of battling and banging against one another in practice, the Bulldogs’ first test of the season against someone other than themselves is a new-look Trojans squad led by head coach Eric Musselman, who returns to his home of sunny California after guiding the Razorbacks to three Sweet 16 appearances in his five seasons in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Musselman, who grew up in San Diego and played basketball at the University of San Diego from 1983-87, used some of his hometown connections to help rebuild USC’s roster from essentially scratch this offseason.
The Trojans added San Diego transfer Kevin Patton Jr, a 6-foot-8 forward who was named to the All-WCC Freshman team after putting up 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game with the Toreros. Musselman also snagged Chibuzo Agbo, a 6-foot-7 forward who graduated high school from St. Augustine before attending Boise State, as well as 6-foot-5 grad transfer Bryce Pope, a native of the area and a transfer from UC San Diego.
In total, USC added 12 transfers to join the lone returner from last season, 6-foot-10 senior Harrison Hornery. A pair of double-digit scorers from power conferences in Terrance Williams (Michigan) and Desmond Claude (Xavier) headline the group of newcomers. Pope and Clark Slajchert (Penn) are two high-volume scorers who feature in the backcourt.
As for the Zags, who debuted at No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, they brought back seven of their top eight scorers from last season’s Sweet 16 squad. Mark Few and the coaching staff still had room to bring in some impactful newcomers, such as Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine), Khalif Battle (Arkansas) and Emmanuel Innocenti (Tarleton State) to round out the 2024-25 rotation.
Four Zags appeared on the preseason All-WCC team, as the league’s coaches voted for Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Graham Ike and Ajayi.
Saturday’s exhibition is the first of two friendlies on Gonzaga’s schedule this season. The Bulldogs return home to take on NAIA-foe Warner Pacific on Oct. 30 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Ben Gregg’s father, Matt Gregg, is the director of athletics at Warner Pacific.
B1G+ is making Saturday’s game a one-time PPV event for $6.99. Those who sign up through the PPV option will help Eisenhower Health's growing Cardiovascular Institute.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. USC
Who: Gonzaga and USC clash in a charity exhibition
When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. EST | Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Acrisure Arena | Palm Desert, California
Live stream: Purchase the PPV option at www.bigtenplus.com/gonzagavsusc and then view the game on bigtenplus.com or on the B1G+ app