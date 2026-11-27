Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs used a dominant second half to cruise past the Baylor Bears on Friday night, advancing the bracket final of the Player's Era Festival where they will take on the Creighton Bluejays.

Chauncey Wiggins had a season-high 19 points off the bench, Izan Almansa had 11 on perfect 5-5 shooting, and Gonzaga stymied Baylor's offense for a huge stretch in the second half, building a lead the Bears couldn't quite recover from.

The winner between Gonzaga and Creighton will advance to the championship game and will compete for the $1M NIL prize against the winner between No. 9 Tennessee and No. 25 Louisville, which tips off on Friday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN.

Double dipping against Creighton

Creighton head coach Alan Huss reacts during a basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Nov. 15, 2026 at the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not often you play a non-conference team twice in the same season, but Gonzaga will do exactly that against Creighton - with the matchups coming just 16 days apart from each other.

The Bluejays are here after a dominant 99-73 win over the defending champion Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, followed by a hard-fought 95-87 win over TCU on Thanksgiving.

The team is now led by Alan Huss, who was an assistant under Greg McDermott from 2017-2023 before spending two seasons as the head coach at High Point, where he went a ridiculous 56-15 and won the Big South two years in a row.

Huss then came back to Creighton to serve as 'coach in waiting', which lasted just one year before McDermott called it a career and turned the program over to a guy who played for Dana Altman as a Bluejay from 1997-2001.

Scouting the Bluejays

Creighton guard Wes Enis (2) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against the Iowa Hawkeyes Nov. 15, 2026 at the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Creighton is 6-1 on the year and currently at No. 35 at KenPom, with a top 35 offense and top 40 defense. Interestingly, the Bluejays only loss came on the road against Kansas State, who Gonzaga just dismantled, 101-61, on Tuesday in the first round at Player's Era.

But Creighton is rolling as of late, with 95+ points in both games at Player's Era, as well as a hard fought win over Iowa. This team, led by a pair of 6'1 high scoring transfer guards Wes Enis (South Florida) and BJ Davis (San Diego State), is similar stylistically to Kansas State in that they take over 30 three pointers per game and get nearly half their points from beyond the arc.

However the Bluejays are more talented and more efficient (despite the early season loss) and will challenge Gonzaga's perimeter defense in what should be a high scoring affair at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on Creighton Friday night in Sin City in the Player's Era Bracket Final.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Creighton basketball

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Game time: 8:00 PM PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)

Radio: 590 AM and 96.1 FM, Varsity Network, SiriusXM channel 85