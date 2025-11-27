In-game analysis of Gonzaga vs. Michigan Players Era Festival championship
Much of the online discourse among college basketball fans over the course of Thanksgiving week consisted of doubts, skepticism and even some disdain over the Players Era Festival, its unusual structure and the abnormal vibe surrounding the Las Vegas-based event.
What was hard to argue was that, despite its unusual format relying on point differential in determining its finalists, the NIL-driven, multi-team event delivered plenty of high-level nonconference games over the course of three days, culminating with a showdown between Gonzaga and Michigan in the championship round.
Similar to the numerous boxing matches MGM Grand Garden Arena has hosted over the years, Wednesday night's heavyweight matchup included bragging rights and financial incentives. The ultimate prize was $1 million in NIL funds, while the loser got $500,000 for placing second in the 18-team tournament.
The Bulldogs (7-0) earned the right to compete for the Players Era belt by hitting Alabama with a couple of haymakers down the stretch of a 95-85 win on Monday, followed by a quick knockout of Maryland in a 100-61 victory on Tuesday. The +30 points differential (each game was capped at +20) was enough to play for the championship against Michigan, which maxed out its margin of victory with decisive wins over San Diego State (94-54) and Auburn (102-72).
Taking center stage in the ring were two of the best frontcourts in the country. Preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg and 7-foot-3 junior Aday Mara headlined Michigan's corner, with All-West Coast Conference selections Graham Ike and Braden Huff on the other side in Gonzaga's corner.
Lendeborg, a 6-foot-9 transfer from UAB, paces the Wolverines (6-0) in scoring with 15.3 points per game while converting 84% of his 2-point attempts (No. 1 among Big Ten players). The versatile senior from New Jersey also shoots 39.3% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game.
Mara, whose familiarity with the Zags from his days at UCLA could show up during Wednesday's battle, dominates the paint to the tune of 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and a Big Ten-best 2.8 blocks per game.
Ike paces the Bulldogs with 17 points and 9 rebounds per contest. Huff is right behind the 6-foot-9 senior with 16 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Here are the key storylines developing over the course of the Players Era Festival championship game.
Battle of the frontcourts
Lendeborg did his part in stirring the pot, saying Michigan had the best frontcourt in the country ahead of Wednesday night's showdown against Ike and Huff.
Michigan's frontcourt backed up Lendeborg's sentiments early on, with the UAB transfer drilling a 3-pointer out of the gate and Mara following up with a jumphook on the Wolverines' ensuing possession.
Lendeborg drilled another triple moments later, powering a 13-3 start for Michigan out of the gate.
Ike and Huff, meanwhile, combined for a 1-for-6 start, with Ike missing his first four attempts.
Huff managed to establish some sort of rhythm inside the arc as the half progressed. A few floaters in the lane from the 6-foot-10 redshirt junior helped the Zags weather the storm, though he'd need help in order complete the 19-point rally.
How Gonzaga handled the No. 1 defense in the country
Gonzaga went from facing a high-powered offensive unit in Alabama to a hard-nosed team in Michigan, which ranked No. 1 in the country adjusted defensive efficiency entering the game.
The Zags struggled as they rushed shots and came up empty on a couple of good looks early on, resulting in a 2-for-7 start from the field.
It didn't help that the Zags couldn't slow the Wolverines out of the gate. Michigan started 11-of-15 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Gonzaga went with a zone to try and stop the bleeding, yielding mixed results as Michigan managed to extend its lead to 19 through the first 10 minutes of regulation.
Even as the Zags trimmed into their deficit, it felt like the Wolverines had six players on the floor defensively. Because no matter how well Gonzaga shared the rock, Michigan nailed its rotations and forced cross-court passes that completely stalled any energy created by the Zags' ball movement.
Staying out of foul trouble
Given how both teams liked to play physical, it was only a matter of time before one side found itself in foul trouble.
Ike and Huff both picked up a foul within the first 6 minutes of regulation.
Small-ball "4" Jalen Warley picked up two quick fouls in 3 minutes off the bench, putting the Zags in an interesting spot with their frontcourt spots heading down the stretch of the first half.
Grant-Foster also had two fouls in his first 7 minutes of action. The 6-foot-7 forward managed to draw the first foul against Michigan at the 8:17 mark.