Jalen Suggs named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team
Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs was recognized as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA on Tuesday, as the 22-year-old was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team following his third season with the Orlando Magic.
Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 1.4 steals — the 10th-most in the association — and ranked in the top 20 for defensive rating (110.4, 19th) and defensive box plus/minus (1.6, 18th). The 6-foot-5 guard’s tenacity and instincts on the defensive end of the floor helped propel the Magic to 47 wins and the No. 5 seed in the NBA Playoffs. Orlando ranked No. 3 in team defensive rating and allowed the fourth-fewest points per game.
Suggs received 18 first-place votes and 63 second-place votes to finish with 99 total points on the official ballot. He was joined on the second team by Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics guards Derrick White and Jrue Holliday and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.
Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves and rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs headlined the defensive first team. Joining the 7-footers was Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones and Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis. Gobert led all players in voting with 198 total points (99 first-place votes).
Suggs’ first NBA yearly honor comes after he finished in the top 10 of voting for both the most improved player award (eighth) and the defensive player of the year award (10th). The Minnesota native was also recognized as one of the league’s best defenders in an anonymous players poll by The Athletic.
After battling through injury for much of his first two seasons in the league, Suggs put together his most complete season as a pro in year three. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range, up drastically from his 32.7% mark in 2022-23.
In the playoffs, Suggs put up 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game, including two 20-point performances, in Orlando’s seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.