Kevin Pangos retires after remarkable career that began with four unforgettable years at Gonzaga

One of the best point guards in the storied history of Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball under Mark Few has called it a career.

Kevin Pangos, who starred in Spokane from 2011-2015 before embarking on a decorated professional career all over the globe, announced in an Instagram post Friday that he is retiring from the game of basketball, thanking coach Few, former assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, and many others for helping him on his journey.

And what a journey it was for the Ontario native, who played for 10 professional teams in seven different countries over the last decade - making his way to the NBA at the age of 28 after six years overseas in one of the more remarkable stories of resilience in Zag basketball history.

A Gonzaga legend

Pangos arrived in Spokane as a 3-star recruit from Newmarket, Ontario, one of the first truly great Canadians to suit up for coach Few and the Zags.

He dropped 33 points against Washington State, while tying a program record with nine threes, in his second career game - immediately establishing himself as a future program legend and living up to the billing.

Mar 27, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kevin Pangos (4) and forward Kyle Wiltjer (33) celebrate as they head to the bench for a timeout against the UCLA Bruins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time he left Spokane in 2015, Pangos had been named to the All-WCC First Team four times, was conference Newcomer of the Year in 2012, Player of the Year in 2015, and was a consensus Third Team All-American in 2015, when he led the Zags to the Elite Eight before a heartbreaking loss to eventual champion Duke.

Pangos' name is all over Gonzaga's record book, sitting in first place in minutes played (4,689) and made three pointers (322), along with being top ten in steals (fourth), points (sixth), assists (seventh), and win shares (second).

Decorated pro career

Pangos spent time professionally in Lithuania with Zalgiris, Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg, Spain with Gran Canaria, Barcelona, and Valencia, Italy with Milano and Napoli, and most recently Turkey with Erokspor.

Injuries played a big part in his career, but Pangos persevered and eventually - improbably - made his way to the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a guaranteed contract at age 28. That is an incredible feat for the star guard, who played 24 games with the Cavs, averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 assists in 7.0 minutes per game.

Dec 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos (6) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) | USA TODAY Sports

The list of international accomplishments for Pangos is staggering. He was named All-EuroLeague First Team in 2021 with Saint Petersburg, Second Team in 2018 with Zalgiris, and All-EuroCup Second Team with Gran Canaria in 2016.

Pangos was also All-VTB United Second Team in 2021, All-Lithuanian Team in 2018, Lithuanian Foreign Player of the Year also in 2018, and a league champion in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

The Canadian also had multiple opportunities to represent his home country, taking home a trio of bronze medals in the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2010, and the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in 2009.