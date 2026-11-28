Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs ran out of gas in their third game in four days in Las Vegas, falling to the Creighton Bluejays in overtime, 97-89, and failing to advance to the Player's Era championship game on Saturday.

Gonzaga (5-2) led by eight points with 3:51 left in the second half after a made three from Nathan de Sousa. They did not make another field goal until Davis Fogle hit a three with less than a minute to go in overtime, and that - combined with continued struggles from the free throw line - cost the Zags a chance at a matchup with Louisville for $1M in NIL prize money.

Chauncey Wiggins, who scored a season-high 19 on Thursday, dropped 22 in Gonzaga's loss, while Davis Fogle had 21 points with nine rebounds and five assists.

Below is a look at three takeaways from Gonzaga's overtime loss to Creighton on Friday night:

Gonzaga struggles to sustain momentum in the second half

Gonzaga men's basketball coaches Brian Michaelson (left), Mark Few (middle) and Stephen Gentry (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga went into the halftime locker room with a five point lead, which disappeared rather quickly once the final 20 began.

Creighton came out firing while Gonzaga went ice cold, at one point missing nine straight shots in what ended up being a 15-1 run for the Bluejays.

Creighton kept changing defenses to keep Gonzaga off balance, and once that happened the Bluejays were able to get open looks in transition and build major momentum.

While Gonzaga ultimately built a lead late in the second half, that inability to put this team away early in the second half came back to bite them in this overtime loss.

Free-throw shooting is becoming a serious concern for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Erik Smith

So much attention was paid to how much Gonzaga struggled at the three point line last year, but they weren't exactly lights out from the free throw line either.

And that issue unfortunately persisted into 2026-27 - despite nearly an entirely new roster - and it cost them the game on Friday against Creighton.

Gonzaga shot an ugly 17-26 (65.4%) from the line in regulation and went 2-4 in the overtime period, leaving 11 total points on the board in a game they lost by nine.

Braden Huff (1-5), Izan Almansa (2-5), and Davis Fogle (2-4) missed key shots from the stripe down the stretch, and in a game of inches it was ultimately a killer for coach Few's team.

Gonzaga's bench continues to prove its value

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nathan de Sousa (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Without Javon Bennett, who remains out with a knee sprain, Gonzaga will rely heavily on Nathan de Sousa to handle the basketball whenever Xaivian Lee sits.

Lee has proven that foul trouble can put him on the bench for large swaths of games, and that was the case on Friday. Thankfully, de Sousa stepped up and had his finest game in a Gonzaga uniform, dropping 11 points with seven assists and just one turnover.

He stayed in the game after picking up his fourth foul in the final six minutes, a shrewd decision by coach Few after de Sousa found Chauncey Wiggins for a dunk in transition, followed by a very clutch three pointer over a defender to give the Zags a 79-71 lead with 3:51 to go.

de Sousa ultimately fouled out about 30 seconds later, and things went awry for Gonzaga shortly after that, helping to prove the team's second unit is just as important - if not more - than the starting five.

Wiggins (22 points) and Almansa (10 points, six rebounds) were big for the Zags again, highlighting just how valuable this team's depth is, even if they couldn't lead them to a victory.

Gonzaga returns to Spokane and will host NAIA opponent Eastern Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7:00 PM at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network