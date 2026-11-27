Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs took care of business on Thanksgiving, using a dominant defensive second half to defeat the Baylor Bears, 72-64, and advance to the bracket finale against the Creighton Bluejays.

The winner between Gonzaga and Creighton will play on Saturday in the Player's Era championship, with a $1M prize on the line. Whoever wins will play the winner from the other bracket, which has a matchup set for Friday between No. 9 Tennessee and No. 25 Louisville at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN.

Gonzaga is set to play Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 12, the return of a home-and-home series started last year, so this will be one of two matchups for the Zags against the Bluejays in a 16-day span.

Gonzaga's depth proves valuable in Las Vegas

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga's trio of starting guards - Xaivian Lee, Isiah Harwell, and Davis Fogle - scored a combined 20 points and shot just 4-17 from the field on Thursday against Baylor, racking up more turnovers (8) than assists (7).

However, the team's three bench rotation players - Chauncey Wiggins, Izan Almansa, and Nathan de Sousa - all made significant contributions in GU's victory, combining to outscore the starters, 38-34, while shooting 60.9% from the field.

Wiggins was the star, dropping a season-high 19 points on 5-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while adding six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes.

"Getting Chauncey more comfortable and the players more comfortable playing with him, we were able to find him a lot during that stretch," coach Few said after the game. "But we also spread it out a lot. I think we're moving the ball a little bit better and sharing a little bit better."

Almansa also bounced back from his season's worst performance against Kansas State to drop 11 points on perfect 5-5 shooting against Baylor, including nailing his lone three point attempt and adding four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes off the bench.

What Gonzaga can expect from Creighton

Nov 14, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew (23) dribbles against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga now turns attention to Creighton, who is 6-1 on the year after dismantling the defending champion Michigan Wolverines, 99-73, in the Player's Era opener before securing a hard-fought win over TCU on Thursday, 95-87, behind 20 points from Wes Enis and 17 from BJ Davis.

Longtime head coach Greg McDermott retired after last season, leaving the program in the very capable hands of Alan Huss, who was an assistant at Creighton from 2017-2023 before becoming the head coach at High Point, going 56-15 in two seasons with the Panthers.

Huss then returned to Creighton last year as the associate head coach and 'coach in waiting', and so far has the Bluejays rolling in his first year coaching his alma mater.

Gonzaga will need to take care of the basketball against Creighton's active defense, and will be challenged on the perimeter defensively against Enis (18.1 points, 36.4% from 3 on 11.0 3PA/G) and Davis (15.4 points, 48.4% from 3 on 4.4 3PA/G).

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's Player's Era Festival bracket finale against Creighton on Black Friday in Sin City:

Gonzaga vs. Creighton basketball betting odds and game information

Spread: Gonzaga -5.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -245, Creighton +202

Over/under: 160.5 points

Records against the spread: Gonzaga 4-2, Creighton 3-4

Game time: 8:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Friday, Nov. 27

Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.