Gonzaga vs. Creighton basketball odds, point spread, moneyline and over/under
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs took care of business on Thanksgiving, using a dominant defensive second half to defeat the Baylor Bears, 72-64, and advance to the bracket finale against the Creighton Bluejays.
The winner between Gonzaga and Creighton will play on Saturday in the Player's Era championship, with a $1M prize on the line. Whoever wins will play the winner from the other bracket, which has a matchup set for Friday between No. 9 Tennessee and No. 25 Louisville at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN.
Gonzaga is set to play Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 12, the return of a home-and-home series started last year, so this will be one of two matchups for the Zags against the Bluejays in a 16-day span.
Gonzaga's depth proves valuable in Las Vegas
Gonzaga's trio of starting guards - Xaivian Lee, Isiah Harwell, and Davis Fogle - scored a combined 20 points and shot just 4-17 from the field on Thursday against Baylor, racking up more turnovers (8) than assists (7).
However, the team's three bench rotation players - Chauncey Wiggins, Izan Almansa, and Nathan de Sousa - all made significant contributions in GU's victory, combining to outscore the starters, 38-34, while shooting 60.9% from the field.
Wiggins was the star, dropping a season-high 19 points on 5-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while adding six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes.
"Getting Chauncey more comfortable and the players more comfortable playing with him, we were able to find him a lot during that stretch," coach Few said after the game. "But we also spread it out a lot. I think we're moving the ball a little bit better and sharing a little bit better."
Almansa also bounced back from his season's worst performance against Kansas State to drop 11 points on perfect 5-5 shooting against Baylor, including nailing his lone three point attempt and adding four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes off the bench.
What Gonzaga can expect from Creighton
Gonzaga now turns attention to Creighton, who is 6-1 on the year after dismantling the defending champion Michigan Wolverines, 99-73, in the Player's Era opener before securing a hard-fought win over TCU on Thursday, 95-87, behind 20 points from Wes Enis and 17 from BJ Davis.
Longtime head coach Greg McDermott retired after last season, leaving the program in the very capable hands of Alan Huss, who was an assistant at Creighton from 2017-2023 before becoming the head coach at High Point, going 56-15 in two seasons with the Panthers.
Huss then returned to Creighton last year as the associate head coach and 'coach in waiting', and so far has the Bluejays rolling in his first year coaching his alma mater.
Gonzaga will need to take care of the basketball against Creighton's active defense, and will be challenged on the perimeter defensively against Enis (18.1 points, 36.4% from 3 on 11.0 3PA/G) and Davis (15.4 points, 48.4% from 3 on 4.4 3PA/G).
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's Player's Era Festival bracket finale against Creighton on Black Friday in Sin City:
Gonzaga vs. Creighton basketball betting odds and game information
Spread: Gonzaga -5.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -245, Creighton +202
Over/under: 160.5 points
Records against the spread: Gonzaga 4-2, Creighton 3-4
Game time: 8:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Friday, Nov. 27
Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV channel: ESPN
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB