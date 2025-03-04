New York Knicks sign former Gonzaga standout Anton Watson
It didn't take Anton Watson long to find his next opportunity in the NBA, as the former Gonzaga men's basketball standout has been claimed by the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Roughly 48 hours after he was waived by the Boston Celtics, Watson inks a deal with their Eastern Conference rival on the last possible day for teams to sign players to two-way contracts. Following Watson's departure from Boston, New York freed up two roster spots for two-way contracts by waiving Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin on Monday. Those moves paved the way for Watson to land with the Knicks (40-20), who sit 2.5 games back of the Celtics for the No. 2 spot in the East standings.
While on a two-way deal, it's likely Watson spends a lot of time with New York's G League squad, the Westchester Knicks.
Watson, the 54th overall pick in last summer's NBA draft, did not suit up for the Celtics in the regular season but received playing time with the team's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The 6-foot-8 forward appeared in 37 games and averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
Watson recorded two double-doubles and had a pair of 20-point outings, including a season-high 25 points in a narrow loss to the Greensboro Swarm during the G League Tip-Off Tournament event on Dec. 7. His one double-double during the regular season came in a 16-point, 16-rebound effort against his old Gonzaga teammate, Drew Timme, and the Long Island Nets on Jan. 19.
