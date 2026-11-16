Pac-12 basketball power rankings after Gonzaga's stunning loss to LSU
The Gonzaga Bulldogs suffered a shocking loss to LSU at the Spokane Arena on Saturday afternoon, blowing a 13-point lead after Donovan Dent hit a game-winning three for the Tigers.
It drops Gonzaga to 2-1 on the year, and raises questions about the team's toughness in the frontcourt and ongoing issues shooting from the perimeter.
However, even with the loss, the Zags remain atop the Pac-12 power rankings, with Utah State nipping at their heels after a pair of elite offensive showings last week.
Below is a look at the updated power rankings for the Pac-12 heading into the third week of the season:
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs [-]
Record: 2-1 (0-1 last week)
Last: 81-80 loss to LSU Tigers
Next: vs. Montana State Bobcats (Nov. 17)
Gonzaga stays at No. 1 in the power rankings despite blowing a 13-point lead and losing to LSU on Saturday afternoon. However, Utah State's high-octane offense is right on their heels, and the Zags will need to take care of business over the next few weeks to remain the favorite heading into conference play.
Next up for Gonzaga is a home game against Montana State on Tuesday night.
2. Utah State Aggies [-]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 120-82 win over UC San Diego Tritons
Next: vs. Weber State Wildcats (Nov. 18)
Utah State has rocketed up to No. 31 at KenPom after scoring 118 and 120 points last week against Utah Tech and UC San Diego, respectively. The Aggies have now scored 90+ in all four games, although giving up 86 and 82 in those last two games does show some vulnerability defensively.
Still, this team is a very real threat to Gonzaga in the Pac-12, and should be in the at-large conversation all year long. Next up is a home matchup against Weber State on Wednesday.
3. San Diego State Aztecs [-]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 73-61 win over New Mexico State Aggies
Next: vs. Texas Southern Tigers (Nov. 18)
San Diego State is 4-0 after a pair of wins last week against Bethune-Cookman and New Mexico State, although neither was particularly inspiring for Brian Dutcher's club.
Still, the Aztecs are coming along thanks to junior guard Latrell Davis and returners Elzie Harrington and Tae Davis, heading into a home tilt against Texas Southern on Wednesday.
4. Boise State Broncos [-]
Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)
Last: 102-75 loss to Nebraska Cornhuskers
Next: Sam Houston State Bearcats (Nov. 20)
Leon Rice's team has been a high-scoring machine so far this season, hanging 100+ points in the first three games before only scoring 75 in a loss to Nebraska on Sunday.
The defense remains the concern, but if that comes along, this Broncos team is a dangerous one in the new-look Pac-12. Next is a home matchup against Sam Houston State on Friday.
5. Oregon State Beavers [-]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 81-65 win over Mississippi Valley State
Next: East Texas A&M Lions (Nov. 16)
Oregon State looked shaky last week against Mississippi Valley State, only beating the worst Division I team in the country by 16 points at home. But a win is a win, and Justin Joyner can't be too upset about a 4-0 start to his head coaching tenure.
The Beavers will look to make it 5-0 on Monday night against East Texas A&M, with a huge showdown against rival Oregon on Thursday at the Moda Center.
6. Texas State Bobcats [+1]
Record: 5-0 (3-0 last week)
Last: 87-67 win over UTSA Roadrunners
Next: Incarnate Word Cardinals (Nov. 18)
Texas State is one of six teams off to a 5-0 start this season, alongside Virginia, High Point, Santa Clara, Rhode Island, and Old Dominion. The Bobcats dispatched rival UTSA by 20 points on Sunday evening and have now moved up to No. 88 at KenPom in a very strong start to their Pac-12 tenure.
The hot start could continue, with Texas State favored at KenPom in their next six games, starting Wednesday at home against Incarnate Word.
7. Colorado State Rams [-1]
Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)
Last: 73-58 loss to Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Next: North Dakota State Bison (Nov. 18)
No Pac-12 team has fallen harder to begin the season than the Rams of Colorado State, who have dropped from No. 82 to 103 at KenPom after an ugly 73-58 home loss to Loyola Chicago on Saturday.
Coach Ali Farokhmanesh will look to get his team back on track Wednesday at home against North Dakota State, with the Maui Invitational and an opening round date against Arizona looming next Monday.
8. Fresno State Bulldogs [-]
Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)
Last: 89-80 win over UC Riverside Highlanders
Next: at San Jose State Spartans (Nov. 18)
Fresno State needed overtime to get past Georgia State at home last week, but responded well with a win over UC Riverside out of the Big West behind 21 points each from Bradey Henige and Dragos Lungu.
Next up is a road tilt against San Jose State, a chance for a Pac-12 team to get an upset win over a team in the Mountain West.
9. Washington State Cougars [-]
Record: 1-3 (1-1 last week)
Last: 123-87 win over Northwest (NAIA)
Next: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (Nov. 18)
Washington State still does not have a win over a Division 1 opponent, falling on the road by one to Duquesne on Tuesday before hanging 123 on NAIA Northwest on Saturday.
The Cougars have a chance to fix that on Wednesday against Hawaii, who they are bringing to the mainland to battle at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB