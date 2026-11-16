The Gonzaga Bulldogs suffered a shocking loss to LSU at the Spokane Arena on Saturday afternoon, blowing a 13-point lead after Donovan Dent hit a game-winning three for the Tigers.

It drops Gonzaga to 2-1 on the year, and raises questions about the team's toughness in the frontcourt and ongoing issues shooting from the perimeter.

However, even with the loss, the Zags remain atop the Pac-12 power rankings, with Utah State nipping at their heels after a pair of elite offensive showings last week.

Below is a look at the updated power rankings for the Pac-12 heading into the third week of the season:

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs [-]

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

Record: 2-1 (0-1 last week)

Last: 81-80 loss to LSU Tigers

Next: vs. Montana State Bobcats (Nov. 17)

Gonzaga stays at No. 1 in the power rankings despite blowing a 13-point lead and losing to LSU on Saturday afternoon. However, Utah State's high-octane offense is right on their heels, and the Zags will need to take care of business over the next few weeks to remain the favorite heading into conference play.

Next up for Gonzaga is a home game against Montana State on Tuesday night.

2. Utah State Aggies [-]

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) celebrates in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 120-82 win over UC San Diego Tritons

Next: vs. Weber State Wildcats (Nov. 18)

Utah State has rocketed up to No. 31 at KenPom after scoring 118 and 120 points last week against Utah Tech and UC San Diego, respectively. The Aggies have now scored 90+ in all four games, although giving up 86 and 82 in those last two games does show some vulnerability defensively.

Still, this team is a very real threat to Gonzaga in the Pac-12, and should be in the at-large conversation all year long. Next up is a home matchup against Weber State on Wednesday.

3. San Diego State Aztecs [-]

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Tae Simmons (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 73-61 win over New Mexico State Aggies

Next: vs. Texas Southern Tigers (Nov. 18)

San Diego State is 4-0 after a pair of wins last week against Bethune-Cookman and New Mexico State, although neither was particularly inspiring for Brian Dutcher's club.

Still, the Aztecs are coming along thanks to junior guard Latrell Davis and returners Elzie Harrington and Tae Davis, heading into a home tilt against Texas Southern on Wednesday.

4. Boise State Broncos [-]

Feb 1, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 90-66. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)

Last: 102-75 loss to Nebraska Cornhuskers

Next: Sam Houston State Bearcats (Nov. 20)

Leon Rice's team has been a high-scoring machine so far this season, hanging 100+ points in the first three games before only scoring 75 in a loss to Nebraska on Sunday.

The defense remains the concern, but if that comes along, this Broncos team is a dangerous one in the new-look Pac-12. Next is a home matchup against Sam Houston State on Friday.

5. Oregon State Beavers [-]

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 81-65 win over Mississippi Valley State

Next: East Texas A&M Lions (Nov. 16)

Oregon State looked shaky last week against Mississippi Valley State, only beating the worst Division I team in the country by 16 points at home. But a win is a win, and Justin Joyner can't be too upset about a 4-0 start to his head coaching tenure.

The Beavers will look to make it 5-0 on Monday night against East Texas A&M, with a huge showdown against rival Oregon on Thursday at the Moda Center.

6. Texas State Bobcats [+1]

Nov 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach Terrence Johnson signals to players during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-0 (3-0 last week)

Last: 87-67 win over UTSA Roadrunners

Next: Incarnate Word Cardinals (Nov. 18)

Texas State is one of six teams off to a 5-0 start this season, alongside Virginia, High Point, Santa Clara, Rhode Island, and Old Dominion. The Bobcats dispatched rival UTSA by 20 points on Sunday evening and have now moved up to No. 88 at KenPom in a very strong start to their Pac-12 tenure.

The hot start could continue, with Texas State favored at KenPom in their next six games, starting Wednesday at home against Incarnate Word.

7. Colorado State Rams [-1]

Colorado State's Carey Booth dunks the ball during a NIT first-round game against Saint Joseph's at Moby Arena on March 18, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)

Last: 73-58 loss to Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Next: North Dakota State Bison (Nov. 18)

No Pac-12 team has fallen harder to begin the season than the Rams of Colorado State, who have dropped from No. 82 to 103 at KenPom after an ugly 73-58 home loss to Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Coach Ali Farokhmanesh will look to get his team back on track Wednesday at home against North Dakota State, with the Maui Invitational and an opening round date against Arizona looming next Monday.

8. Fresno State Bulldogs [-]

Dec 6, 2025; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Vance Walberg yells during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas won 82-58. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)

Last: 89-80 win over UC Riverside Highlanders

Next: at San Jose State Spartans (Nov. 18)

Fresno State needed overtime to get past Georgia State at home last week, but responded well with a win over UC Riverside out of the Big West behind 21 points each from Bradey Henige and Dragos Lungu.

Next up is a road tilt against San Jose State, a chance for a Pac-12 team to get an upset win over a team in the Mountain West.

9. Washington State Cougars [-]

Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Record: 1-3 (1-1 last week)

Last: 123-87 win over Northwest (NAIA)

Next: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (Nov. 18)

Washington State still does not have a win over a Division 1 opponent, falling on the road by one to Duquesne on Tuesday before hanging 123 on NAIA Northwest on Saturday.

The Cougars have a chance to fix that on Wednesday against Hawaii, who they are bringing to the mainland to battle at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.