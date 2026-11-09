Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Gonzaga holds No. 1 as teams rise and fall after opening week
It's been a strong start to the season for the Pac-12 conference, with seven of the nine teams - including the Gonzaga Bulldogs - still sitting undefeated with perfect 2-0 records.
Not all early season wins are created equal, of course, but so far the league has played a total of three games against power conference opponents and won them all - with Gonzaga beating Purdue, San Diego State beating Colorado, and Boise State dispatching Butler on Sunday.
The Broncos are the big movers in our updated weekly power rankings after that thrashing, while the lone two teams with losses - Fresno State and Washington State - remain in the cellar as the second week of the season gets underway:
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-)
Record: 2-0
Last: 109-68 win over New Mexico State Aggies
Next: vs. LSU Tigers (Nov. 14 at Spokane Arena)
Gonzaga took care of business in Week 1, beating a solid Purdue team in Las Vegas before pounding New Mexico State in the home opener, 109-68, on Saturday afternoon.
The team has the week off to prepare for Saturday's showdown against Will Wade and the LSU Tigers, which will take place at the Spokane Arena and tip off at 12:30 PM PT.
2. Utah State Aggies (-)
Record: 2-0
Last: 90-56 win over Omaha Mavericks
Next: vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (Nov. 10)
The Aggies haven't played a challenging opponent yet, but they took care of business with a 36 point over Idaho State and a 34 point win over Omaha over the weekend.
Ben Jacobson's team has another buy game against Utah Tech on Tuesday, but then faces a nice challenge at home against a rising UC San Diego team on Friday.
3. San Diego State Aztecs (-)
Record: 2-0
Last: 77-66 win over Colorado Buffaloes
Next: vs. Bethune Cookman Wildcats (Nov. 11)
San Diego State dominated Big 12 opponent Colorado in the Bill Walton Classic on Saturday, holding the Buffaloes to just 17 first half points and getting 20 points on 5-6 shooting from point guard Chance Gladden.
Bench depth is still a concern for the Aztecs, but so far the early return is positive for Brian Dutcher's new look roster, heading into a home matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.
4. Boise State Broncos (+2)
Record: 2-0
Last: 100-81 win over Butler Bulldogs
Next: vs. Oakland Grizzlies (Nov. 11)
Boise State's first game against a Division 1 opponent was a 19 point thrashing of the Butler Bulldogs out of the Big East, a statement showing that has the Broncos moving up two spots in our updated power rankings.
Leon Rice's team went up 20 at halftime and handled the Bulldogs all game long, behind 25 points from Aginaldo Neto and 24 from Spencer Ahrens. The Broncos get a tough Oakland team on Wednesday before a huge test against a Sweet 16 team from last year, Nebraska, on a neutral floor on Sunday, Nov. 15.
5. Oregon State Beavers (-)
Record: 2-0
Last: 96-68 win over Cal Baptist Lancers
Next: vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (Nov. 9)
Oregon State is one of the most talked-about programs in the Pac-12 thanks to new head coach Justin Joyner, and an exciting roster featuring Josiah Lake, Daniel Freitag, and DeShawn Gory.
So far so good for the Beavers, who picked up a 41 point win over Weber State in the season opener, followed by a 28 point win over Cal Baptist on Friday - moving them from No. 98 to 85 in the KenPom ratings.
Next up is a game against Dan Monson and Eastern Washington on Monday night.
6. Colorado State Rams (-2)
Record: 2-0
Last: 78-67 win over Idaho Vandals
Next: vs. Portland State Vikings (Nov. 11)
Colorado State falls two spots despite a 2-0 start to the season, with neither win inspiring much confidence in coach Ali Farokhmanesh's squad.
The Rams beat Montana State by 10 and Idaho by 11 to open up the campaign, and will need to show more against Portland State on Wednesday, heading into what should be a competitive battle with Loyola Chicago on Saturday in Fort Collins.
7. Texas State Bobcats (-)
Record: 2-0
Last: 135-66 win over Howard Payne (NAIA)
Next: at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (Nov. 10)
Texas State did what they were supposed to against non-D1 opponent Howard Payne on Thursday, securing a massive 135-66 win to start the year 2-0.
The Bobcats are favored in their next nine games at KenPom, so it could be a really strong start to the Pac-12 tenure for coach Terrence Johnson - with the next battle set for Tuesday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
8. Fresno State Bulldogs (-)
Record: 1-1
Last: 81-65 loss at UC San Diego Tritons
Next: vs. Georgia State Panthers (Nov. 10)
Fresno State is 0-1 against Division 1 opponents, losing 81-65 to a good UC San Diego team on Saturday. Their lone win was by just nine points against non-D1 Fresno Pacific, a concerning start to the season for Vance Walberg and the Bulldogs.
Fresno has a chance to change the narrative on Tuesday against Georgia State and again on Saturday vs. UC Riverside, two teams just below them at KenPom that the Bulldogs need to beat at home.
9. Washington State Cougars (-)
Record: 0-2
Last: 83-71 loss at High Point Panthers
Next: at Duquesne Dukes (Nov. 10)
Washington State has played the toughest non-conference schedule in the conference, hosting Davidson (KenPom: 109) and then traveling to High Point (KenPom: 71).
The result is a 0-2 start for the Cougars, who also played both games without star guard Ronnie Harrison. It's unclear if Harrison will return for the team's road game at Duquesne (KP: 128) on Tuesday, but if not, it could be another loss to start the campaign for coach Riley's Cougars.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB