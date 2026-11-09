Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Gonzaga holds No. 1 as teams rise and fall after opening week

It's been a strong start to the season for the Pac-12 conference, with seven of the nine teams - including the Gonzaga Bulldogs - still sitting undefeated with perfect 2-0 records.

Not all early season wins are created equal, of course, but so far the league has played a total of three games against power conference opponents and won them all - with Gonzaga beating Purdue, San Diego State beating Colorado, and Boise State dispatching Butler on Sunday.

The Broncos are the big movers in our updated weekly power rankings after that thrashing, while the lone two teams with losses - Fresno State and Washington State - remain in the cellar as the second week of the season gets underway:

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-)

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell (1). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Record: 2-0

Last: 109-68 win over New Mexico State Aggies

Next: vs. LSU Tigers (Nov. 14 at Spokane Arena)

Gonzaga took care of business in Week 1, beating a solid Purdue team in Las Vegas before pounding New Mexico State in the home opener, 109-68, on Saturday afternoon.

The team has the week off to prepare for Saturday's showdown against Will Wade and the LSU Tigers, which will take place at the Spokane Arena and tip off at 12:30 PM PT.

2. Utah State Aggies (-)

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) reacts after losing to the UCLA Bruins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 90-56 win over Omaha Mavericks

Next: vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (Nov. 10)

The Aggies haven't played a challenging opponent yet, but they took care of business with a 36 point over Idaho State and a 34 point win over Omaha over the weekend.

Ben Jacobson's team has another buy game against Utah Tech on Tuesday, but then faces a nice challenge at home against a rising UC San Diego team on Friday.

3. San Diego State Aztecs (-)

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 77-66 win over Colorado Buffaloes

Next: vs. Bethune Cookman Wildcats (Nov. 11)

San Diego State dominated Big 12 opponent Colorado in the Bill Walton Classic on Saturday, holding the Buffaloes to just 17 first half points and getting 20 points on 5-6 shooting from point guard Chance Gladden.

Bench depth is still a concern for the Aztecs, but so far the early return is positive for Brian Dutcher's new look roster, heading into a home matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

4. Boise State Broncos (+2)

Mar 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 100-81 win over Butler Bulldogs

Next: vs. Oakland Grizzlies (Nov. 11)

Boise State's first game against a Division 1 opponent was a 19 point thrashing of the Butler Bulldogs out of the Big East, a statement showing that has the Broncos moving up two spots in our updated power rankings.

Leon Rice's team went up 20 at halftime and handled the Bulldogs all game long, behind 25 points from Aginaldo Neto and 24 from Spencer Ahrens. The Broncos get a tough Oakland team on Wednesday before a huge test against a Sweet 16 team from last year, Nebraska, on a neutral floor on Sunday, Nov. 15.

5. Oregon State Beavers (-)

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 96-68 win over Cal Baptist Lancers

Next: vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (Nov. 9)

Oregon State is one of the most talked-about programs in the Pac-12 thanks to new head coach Justin Joyner, and an exciting roster featuring Josiah Lake, Daniel Freitag, and DeShawn Gory.

So far so good for the Beavers, who picked up a 41 point win over Weber State in the season opener, followed by a 28 point win over Cal Baptist on Friday - moving them from No. 98 to 85 in the KenPom ratings.

Next up is a game against Dan Monson and Eastern Washington on Monday night.

6. Colorado State Rams (-2)

Colorado State men's basketball players Josh Pascarelli (left), Jojo McIver (middle) and Kyle Jorgensen (right) during a game against Idaho at Moby Arena on Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 78-67 win over Idaho Vandals

Next: vs. Portland State Vikings (Nov. 11)

Colorado State falls two spots despite a 2-0 start to the season, with neither win inspiring much confidence in coach Ali Farokhmanesh's squad.

The Rams beat Montana State by 10 and Idaho by 11 to open up the campaign, and will need to show more against Portland State on Wednesday, heading into what should be a competitive battle with Loyola Chicago on Saturday in Fort Collins.

7. Texas State Bobcats (-)

Nov 12, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach Terrence Johnson looks on during the second half against LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last: 135-66 win over Howard Payne (NAIA)

Next: at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (Nov. 10)

Texas State did what they were supposed to against non-D1 opponent Howard Payne on Thursday, securing a massive 135-66 win to start the year 2-0.

The Bobcats are favored in their next nine games at KenPom, so it could be a really strong start to the Pac-12 tenure for coach Terrence Johnson - with the next battle set for Tuesday against UT Rio Grande Valley.

8. Fresno State Bulldogs (-)

Feb 24, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Vance Walberg looks on in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 1-1

Last: 81-65 loss at UC San Diego Tritons

Next: vs. Georgia State Panthers (Nov. 10)

Fresno State is 0-1 against Division 1 opponents, losing 81-65 to a good UC San Diego team on Saturday. Their lone win was by just nine points against non-D1 Fresno Pacific, a concerning start to the season for Vance Walberg and the Bulldogs.

Fresno has a chance to change the narrative on Tuesday against Georgia State and again on Saturday vs. UC Riverside, two teams just below them at KenPom that the Bulldogs need to beat at home.

9. Washington State Cougars (-)

Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Record: 0-2

Last: 83-71 loss at High Point Panthers

Next: at Duquesne Dukes (Nov. 10)

Washington State has played the toughest non-conference schedule in the conference, hosting Davidson (KenPom: 109) and then traveling to High Point (KenPom: 71).

The result is a 0-2 start for the Cougars, who also played both games without star guard Ronnie Harrison. It's unclear if Harrison will return for the team's road game at Duquesne (KP: 128) on Tuesday, but if not, it could be another loss to start the campaign for coach Riley's Cougars.