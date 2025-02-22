Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Saint Mary’s Gaels for the biggest game of the season for both teams at 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. The line then moved to 5.5 points ahead of the showdown that will help decide the West Coast Conference’s regular-season champion. The over/under is 142.5.
While the Zags have a tough road to even sharing the conference title with the first-place Gaels, they’re certainly going to have a ton of motivation on their side at the Kennel. It’s Senior Night, and with a total of four seniors and one graduate, it’ll sure to be emotional for the players, their families and friends, and the fans before the Bulldogs play their final game in Spokane this season.
There’s also the matter of trying to avenge a four-point loss to the Gaels in Moraga on Feb. 1.
The Gaels (24-4, 14-1 WCC) have a two-game lead over the Zags (21-7, 12-3) with three to play, meaning they can clinch at least a share of the regular-season title with a win and the outright title with two wins. The Zags would certainly like to avoid watching their biggest rivals celebrate on their home floor while keeping alive their chances for at least a share of the crown.
While the Gaels have had the upper hand recently in the rivalry, they know not to take a trip to Spokane for granted.
"It's obviously a tough place to play," Gaels center Mitchell Saxen said. “It's really hard to go in there and get a win. We played really well last year and it was down to the wire. We know it's going to take not a heroic effort, but just a very focused effort, and even that might not get the job done.”
Here are a few trends this season for two of the West Coast’s premier college basketball programs:
Notable Trends
- While the Zags have won five straight, the Gaels have won 14 of 15.
- The Gaels won in Spokane last year, 64-62.
- The Zags are coming off a dominating 84-63 win at Washington State.
- The Gaels are 13-14 against the spread while the Zags are 11-17.
- The Gaels are 6-2 ATS on the road while the Zags are 4-9 ATS at home.
- The teams combine to average almost 20 points more than the over/under.
Trends courtesy of Oddsshark.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)
Over/Under: 142.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-250), Saint Mary's (+202)
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (11-17), Saint Mary's (13-14)
Game time: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2; KHQ/SWX, FOX13+ (Seattle), FOX12+ (Portland)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
