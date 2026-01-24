Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. San Francisco men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs host Chris Gerlufsen and the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the McCarthey Athletic Center, looking for their 21st win of the year and ninth in conference play.

Gonzaga (20-1, 8-0) will be without star forward Braden Huff, who is on the shelf with a left knee injury that will keep him out at least until mid-February, and possibly into March and the NCAA Tournament.

What's unclear is whether the Zags will have their other big man, Graham Ike, who has missed the past two games with ankle soreness after tweaking it late in last Thursday's game against Washington State. Gonzaga got by Seattle U and Pepperdine without Ike, but will have a much harder time against a strong San Francisco team that has plenty of size up front in 7'0 center Guillermo Diaz Graham and a pair of 6'9 forwards in Barry Wang and David Fuchs.

The Zags will rely heavily on Jalen Warley and Ismaila Diagne up front - especially if Ike is out - but this matchup is likely going to come down to the guards. Gonzaga will turn to Tyon Grant-Foster and a pair of freshmen in Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle to help pick up the offensive load, as well as sharpshooters Steele Venters and Adam Miller - who have struggled from deep the past few games.

Meanwhile San Francisco is led by veteran guard Ryan Beasley (14.2 points, 3.4 assists) and sophomore standout Tyrone Riley IV (12.1 points, 43.3%) and could potentially get back Mookie Cook, a former McDonald's All-American who Gonzaga pursued out of high school before he landed at Oregon.

Cook spent two years deep on the bench for the Ducks before transferring to USF, and averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 games but has not played since Dec. 28. However, coach Gerlufsen indicated he will be a game time decision on Saturday in Spokane, which could make life more difficult for the Zags with another athletic, good rebounding wing in the mix for the Dons.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and San Francisco:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 20-1 on the year but just 13-8 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- San Francisco is 13-8 on the year, 9-11 against the spread, and 3-3 against the spread on the road

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -16.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 150.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-2800) San Francisco (+1160)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

