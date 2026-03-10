Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara in WCC championship

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play in their 29th consecutive WCC Tournament championship game, extending an NCAA record and once again proving their dominance over this league before making the move to the Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Their opponent on Tuesday night, Santa Clara, is not nearly as familiar with playing in the WCC championship - having squared off against Gonzaga just three times during that stretch: in 1999, 2001, and most recently in 2007.

The Broncos punched their ticket to the title game with a thrilling 76-71 victory over Saint Mary's on Monday night thanks to a heroic performance off the bench from Sash Gavalyugov, who dropped 23 points including the game-winner with 15 seconds to go and a two point lead.

Santa Clara also likely locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament, with a resume strong enough to earn an at-large bid even if they lose to Gonzaga on Tuesday. It would be the program's first appearance in March Madness since 1996 - when Steve Nash was the team's star point guard.

While a bid is expected for the Broncos, they'd love to lock it up by beating Gonzaga and leaving no doubt. Gonzaga swept Santa Clara in the regular season, winning 89-77 in Spokane and 94-86 on the road, and the Broncos are looking for a little payback on a big stage Tuesday night at the Orleans Arena.

Gonzaga welcomed back star forward Jalen Warley on Monday in the team's win over Oregon State in the WCC semifinals, and his presence will be crucial against Santa Clara's big, physical wings in Elijah Mahi, Thierry Darlan, and 6'9 stretch four Allen Graves. Mahi dropped 19 with seven rebounds against the Gaels, while Graves is among the most productive freshmen in all of college basketball this season on both ends of the floor.

The championship game will tip off on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Tuesday's bout between Gonzaga and Santa Clara:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 29-3 on the year, 19-13 against the spread, 3-4 against the spread on a neutral floor, 1-1 against the spread with no days off, and 14-14 against the spread after a win

- Santa Clara is 26-7 on the year, 17-14-1 against the spread, 2-4-1 against the spread on a neutral site, 3-2-1 as the underdog, and 12-12-1 coming off a win

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -7.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 157.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-350) Santa Clara (+275)

Game time: Tuesday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.