Report: Gonzaga 'reached out' to James Madison transfer
James Madison Dukes guard Bryce Lindsay, who was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year this past season, entered the transfer portal on Monday with three years of eligibility remaining.
Already, a lengthy list of schools have reportedly "reached out" to the 6-foot-3 guard from Baltimore, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Lindsay played in 31 of a possible 32 games his freshman season, which included 13 starts, and averaged 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in those appearances. He led the Sun Belt in 3-point field goal percentage as well (40.8%) while attempting 6.9 3-pointers per contest. Lindsay's true shooting percentage of 61.5% was third-best in the Sun Belt.
A former four-star recruit on Rivals.com, Lindsay starred at St. Frances Academy (Maryland) before playing one season at prep hoops powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida. Lindsay committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022, however he re-opened his recruitment after Frank Martin was fired. Lindsay committed to Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies and played eight games with the team in the 2023-24 season, then took a redshirt year to preserve his remaining eligibility.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Zags go after a guard or two in the portal knowing that Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle all exhausted their eligibility this past season. Among the many contributions that trio made this past season, they combined for 173 of the team's 263 made 3-pointers, or about 65.8%. And with Dusty Stromer in the portal and Ben Gregg set to graduate, that means Gonzaga will lose at least its top five 3-point shooters from the 2024-25 campaign.
Colgate transfer and former Patriot League Player of the Year, Braeden Smith, will likely take the reins at the point guard position. Emmanuel Innocenti would certainly bolster the backcourt depth with his defensive versatility if he decides to come back for his junior season. If the Zags are looking for more of a 3-point threat to round out the backcourt, Lindsay is a name to monitor.