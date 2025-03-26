Report: Gonzaga reached out to New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent

New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, one of the top overall players in the portal, tells @LeagueRDY he’s heard from these schools since entering the transfer portal:



Kentucky

Louisville

UCLA

North Carolina

Gonzaga

USC

Tennessee

Texas Tech ￼￼



He averaged 20.4PPG, 6.4APG, 2.3RPG… pic.twitter.com/nVGmQFNPyb