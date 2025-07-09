Report: Gonzaga targeting international recruit from Croatia
After landing a commitment from Spanish guard Mario Saint-Suppery in late June, Gonzaga appears to be in the recruiting mix for another talented European product.
The Bulldogs are among a handful of teams to reach out to Croatian wing Ivan Bogdanović, a 6-foot-8 forward who made a name for himself on the international stage last summer with a strong showing at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket event. According to a post from Arman Jovic on X, Bogdanović has also heard from Louisville, Michigan State and Texas A&M since opening his recruitment to U.S. colleges.
The 2025 college basketball offseason has seen a remarkable wave of international players looking to cash in on the new NIL opportunities made possible by the House settlement venture to the states to continue their playing careers. Starting this season, schools are allowed to share up to $20.5 million per year in revenue share with their student-athletes. The multi-billion-dollar arrangement between the NCAA and its power conferences also places a new college basketball roster cap of 15 players.
Gonzaga's 2025-26 roster is already above the cap at 16 players (including walk-ons), though the NCAA's one-time transfer window that opened July 7 could free up more room before the Zags have to finalize their roster in November.
Or, it could allow for another highly-touted foreigner to make his way to Spokane and join Mark Few's program, which has quite the history of developing international players into future NBA talents.
Bogdanović, set to turn 21 on July 13, already has professional experience from his time in the ABA League with Montenegro-based club Studentski Centar. Most of his playing time this past season, however, came in Montenegro's domestic league, where he put up 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.
Bogdanović also logged meaningful minutes with KK Cedevita Junior (Croatia) in 2023-24.
Bogdanović showcased his shotmaking and physicality throughout last year's FIBA U20 Eurobasket in Romania. He put up 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while appearing in seven contests with Croatia, highlighted by a career-high 29 points in a group stage game against Finland.
The Zags have been pulling from their European pipeline long before NIL played as pivotal a role in recruiting as it does today, though Mark Few and company have managed to hang onto their foreign ties despite facing more competition from other schools. This time a year ago, Gonzaga landed a commitment from Ismaila Diagne, a 7-footer from Senegal, after landing Italian wing Emmanuel Innocenti in May 2024.