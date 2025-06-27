Report: Pac-12 extends invitation to Texas State
Nearly nine months after adding Gonzaga to the fold, the Pac-12 has entered the final stages of adding another member to Teresa Gould's rebuilt conference.
Texas State has received an invitation to join the Pac-12, according to a report from the Austin Sports Journal. The schools board of regents is expected to meet Monday to formally accept. The move would be effective starting with the 2026-27 academic year.
With the addition of the Bobcats, the Pac-12 will meet the NCAA's minimum requirement of eight football-playing members to regain Football Bowl Subdivision status and potentially more royalties with the College Football Playoff.
Texas State officials are expected to inform the Sun Belt Conference of its departure and will pay the league a $5 million exit fee. The university would've had to pay the conference $10 if it decided to leave after July 1.
The other eight members of the Pac-12 have signed their Grant of Rights and membership agreements, cementing July 1, 2026 as the official date in which Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State join Oregon State and Washington State to form a new version of the once 100-year-old league.
Earlier this week, the Pac-12 signed a new media rights contract with CBS Sports, extending their current TV partnership through the 2030-31 NCAA calendar season. The renewed deal will grant CBS Sports and Paramount+ access to marquee football and basketball games and make CBS Sports the "primary long-term" media partner of the Pac-12, with additional TV partners to be announced at a later date. Financials have not been disclosed.
The Bobcats are relatively new to high-level college athletics, having joined the FBS in 2012 and experiencing very little success until head coach G.J. Kinne’s arrival. Kinne has guided Texas State to consecutive eight-win seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, earning him a lucrative seven-year contract worth $2 million annually — one of the richest deals at the Group of 5 level.
On the hardwood, the Bobcats are coming off a 16-16 campaign (9-9 record in Sun Belt play) and haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 1997.