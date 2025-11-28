Oregon State Expected to Bring in New Coach Currently Working at Alabama
Oregon State’s football ride has grown increasingly bumpy over the past two years as the Pac-12 as we knew it became a thing of the past, leaving the Beavers and Washington State as nomadic outsiders encountering a drastically different financial picture than before. Unfortunately the product on the field has failed to provide any silver linings as Oregon State finds itself 2–9 on the year and made the decision to dismiss head coach Trent Bray back in October after a disastrous 0–7 start.
It sounds as though they have found the person they believe can start building some momentum in the right direction, though, as multiple reports say JaMarcus Shephard will be the next head coach in Corvallis, Ore.—and an announcement is expected soon.
Shephard is currently the co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, his latest stop after previous stints at Washington State, Washington and Purdue.
With the Crimson Tide, Shephard has overseen some of the more dynamic playmakers in college football and has been a part of putting Alabama right in the thick of the CFB Playoff hunt.
With his ties to the area and track record working with NFL-caliber talent, there's hope that he can reignite an offense at Oregon State that hasn't looked the same since former coach Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job.