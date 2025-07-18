Report: Top-ranked 2026 recruit will visit Gonzaga
Not long after learning the No. 1 high school recruit in the 2027 class will pay a visit to Gonzaga, the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2026 had his plans of visiting Spokane revealed on Friday.
Though it's still unclear as to when Tyran Stokes Jr. will be on Gonzaga's campus, the mother of the 6-foot-7 wing, Keiara Stokes, said in an interview with On3 that her son plans on taking an official visit with the Zags, as well as Oregon and USC, before making his college decision.
Keaiara Stokes didn't disclose specific dates because "there were people at the airport waiting" for Stokes Jr., the No. 1 player in the 2026 class according to ESPN and 247Sports, and his family the last time the date for his official visit was leaked. She added that she believes Stokes Jr. will make his decision before the school season begins.
Confirmation of Stokes Jr.'s visit — originally reported by ESPN's Paul Biancardi in May — comes shortly after Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 high schooler in the 2027 class, made his plans of visiting Gonzaga in October known to On3.
Following ESPN's initial report in May, Stokes Jr. went on an official visit with Kentucky (June 8-10) before helping Team USA bring home the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup from Switzerland. Stokes Jr. made history in the process and cemented his status as the top player in his class, becoming the first player in team history to record a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 140-67 win over Jordan.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Stokes Jr. has been on visits with Pat Kelsey's Cardinals and Mark Pope's Wildcats. He's also seen Allen Fieldhouse during a visit with Kansas, which figures to be in the early mix along with Louisville and Kentucky based on 247Sports' recruiting database.
Coming off international play, Stokes Jr. has had all eyes on him during the Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina. He's currently No. 2 in the event in scoring at 22.2 points per game, second only to his Oakland Soldiers teammate and five-star combo guard Jason Crowe Jr. (26.5 points per game).
Stokes Jr. plays high school hoops at Notre Dame High School (California) — the alma mater of former top-35 recruit and ex-Gonzaga wing, Dusty Stromer. He put up 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, leading Notre Dame to the Southern Section Open Division Final this past season.
Stokes Jr.'s frame suggests he's ready to compete against the top competition Division-I has to offer, while his budding abilities as a playmaker make him quite a versatile threat on the perimeter. The athleticism and power he plays with have been evident since he was an underclassmen.
Gonzaga has landed a No. 1-ranked recruit once before — Chet Holmgren committed to the Bulldogs as the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2021.
Gonzaga's been in contact with several high-profile recruiting targets in next year's graduating class, including five-star guard Ikenna Alozie and top-25 forward Cameron Holmes. Alozie has the Bulldogs in his final eight schools and plans on visiting at some point.