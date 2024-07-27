Rui Hachimura scores 20, Japan loses to Germany in Olympic men's basketball game
Despite 20 points and 10 rebounds from Rui Hachimura, Japan was thoroughly outmatched in a 97-77 loss to Germany in the opening matchup of Group B play at the Paris Games.
As expected the former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout and current Los Angeles Lakers forward was the focal point of the Japanese national team’s attack Saturday morning, though the Germans, the defending FIBA World Cup champions, overwhelmed their opponent with their size and strength down low behind the efforts of Moritz Wagner, who finished with 19 points ands rebounds.
Wagner, who scored 27 points against Japan in an exhibition game earlier this month, highlighted Japan’s inability to keep Germany out of the painted area. The 6-foot-10 NBA veteran was a hard cover coming off screens and dives to the rim, as the Germans shot 27-of-42 (64%) from inside the arc while Japan was 12-of-32 (38%).
Outmatched on the interior, Japan was forced to live outside the arc on offense. The early returns showed promise, as the team went 5-of-10 from downtown in the first quarter with Yuta Watanabe and Josh Hawkinson leading the way. Hachimura knocked down a few jumpers as well to keep Japan within striking distance.
Germany’s lead slowly but surely grew as the first half progressed, though not without some fireworks from Hachimura. Early in the second quarter, Hachimura delivered a thunderous poster dunk over Isaac Bonga, as Japan’s forward sliced through the lane off a quick screen, rose and threw down a one-hand dunk over Germany’s 6-foot-11 big man, letting out a roar in the process.
Hachimura and Japan remained competitive throughout the first half, though the Germans held a 52-44 advantage at the break thanks to 20 points combined between Moritz and Franz Wagner. A strong second half from Germany was spearheaded by the Wagner brothers, who finished with a combined 37 points and continually dominated the painted area.
Hachimura kept Japan’s offense afloat with a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, only for Daniel Theis to respond and keep Germany out in front by double-digits.
Turnovers were also an issue for Hachimura and company. Japan committed 13 turnovers, most of which on entry passes into the paint, while Germany had just five turnovers and scored 13 points off its opponents mistakes.
The undersized Japanese tried on multiple occasions to speed up Germany and its plethora of big men with quick shots in transition. Japan scored 14 fastbreak points to its opponent’s four, although the Germans owned the interior with 46 points in the paint to Japan’s 20.
Saturday marked the beginning of what’s expected to be a tough draw for Japan in group play, as it’ll have to face Victor Wembanyama and France (July 30, 8:15 a.m) before matching up against Brazil (Aug. 2, 2 a.m). Japan opened Olympic competition with the longest odds to medal at +20000 according to Draftkings Sportsbook.