Ryen Russillo says Andrew Nembhard could inflict ‘organ damage’ on Knicks
Andrew Nembhard's clutch performances throughout these NBA Playoffs have vaulted the former Gonzaga guard into postseason lore status among the league's biggest followers.
"Playoff Nembhard" has once again helped guide the Indiana Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll take on the New York Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins this Wednesday at Madison Square Garden (5 p.m., TNT). Nembhard's been the perfect sidekick to Tyrese Haliburton along the way, with big-time shots against the 5-seed Milwaukee Bucks and the 1-seed Cleveland Cavaliers en route to the Pacers' second consecutive trip to the NBA's final four.
Nembhard's confidence in his shotmaking hasn't wavered to this point in the postseason, and for good reason — he's shooting 50.5% from the field and 50% from 3-point range in the playoffs after posting splits of 45.8% and 29.1%, respectively, across 65 regular-season games. In fact, only Stephen Curry has been a more productive scorer from the midrange areas and from behind the arc during the playoffs.
That said, Nembhard's been quite effective when driving to the basket as well. Thanks to a patent-pending deceleration move that the 6-foot-5 guard has honed over the years, Nembhard's quick first step toward the goal, followed by a sudden one-legged jumpstop with his opposite foot, causing his defender to fly by while he patiently waits for his opportunity to score, has become synonymous with the former second round pick's craftiness and creativity around the hoop. It's also aided Nembhard in getting to the free-throw line, where he's shooting 14-for-16 (87.5%) during the playoffs after going 108-for-136 (79.4%) in the regular season.
However, to some non-Pacers fans, Nembhard's signature move sometimes looks like more of an offensive foul than it does anything else — especially when he's barreling through the lane at top dribbling speed while trying to create separation from his defender. Given Nembhard's reputation as a scrappy player, Knicks fans might not take too kindly to him or his physical style of play when he lines up against Jalen Brunson and company this week.
"I'm just telling Knicks fans right now: be prepared for Nembhard to drive into OG [Anunoby] — maybe it'll be Josh Hart, it'll be one of the perimeter guys — it'll be Mikal [Bridges], OG or [Josh] Hart, where you're gonna think that the Knicks player after that collision, who will get called for the foul, and Nembhard will get the and-one, but Nembhard, it is like a crash test dummy-level of impact. Could be organ damage," The Ringer's Ryen Russillo jokingly said with a chuckle during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast (1:51:55 mark).
"So if a guy is out [with] internal organ damage [in] Game 4, questionable or whatever, there's going to be a Nembhard collision, where he gets going ... again, I just think most people just kind of watch their team. The number of games where I've watched Nembhard do that, where I'm liked [shocked], and then he gets the call," Russillo pointed out with a smile. "And look there's gonna be a really rough Brunson night in there for Pacers fans where you're gonna go, 'is this happening all the time? Yeah, yeah it is.'"
Pacers followers should already have an idea of what to expect from Brunson based on what he did to Indiana during their seven-game series last year in the second round. The Pacers wound up advancing past the Knicks, but not after Brunson averaged 29.7 points and 6.1 assists for the series. Despite Nembhard's prowess as an on-ball defender, Brunson still managed to shoot 26-for-39 (66.6%) from the field when he was matched up against the Pacers guard.
If Indiana is to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history, it'll need more steady production on both ends of the floor from Nembhard for that dream to become reality. Through two playoff rounds, he's averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while logging 32.8 minutes per game.