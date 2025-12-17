Top WCC teams struggle as non-conference slate comes to a close

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have two more non-conference games before embarking on their final ride through the West Coast Conference, which has been the school's home base for over 40 years.

Gonzaga opens up conference play at Pepperdine on Sunday, Dec. 28, hoping to finish their time in the WCC on a high note after failing to win the league's regular season title each of the past two seasons.

Saint Mary's will once again be a formidable opponent for the Zags, while Santa Clara and San Francisco have the talent and coaching to give GU some challenges as well.

The WCC got off to a very strong start this season collectively, but many of the league's premier teams have faltered the past few weeks - including a loss by Saint Mary's to Boise State and a two game losing streak by Santa Clara.

Below is a look at how each team in the WCC is doing so far this season, and what is left on their schedule before conference play gets underway just after Christmas:

Saint Mary's Gaels (9-2)

Latest: 68-67 loss to Boise State

Next: 12/19 vs Florida Atlantic

For the third year in a row Randy Bennett and the Saint Mary's Gaels played the Boise State Broncos in a 'neutral site' game in Idaho Falls, and for the third year in a row Boise State secured a narrow victory.

Why this series continues to only be played in Idaho Falls is a mystery, with this loss seriously hurting SMC's NCAA Tournament resume. The Gaels only have this loss and a loss to Vanderbilt, but their best win as of now is a mediocre Virginia Tech team, followed by Wichita State and Davidson

Saint Mary's will look to close out the non-con on a high note with home games against Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa on Friday, Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 22, respectively.

Seattle Redhawks (8-2)

Latest: 115-60 win over Warner Pacific (non-DI)

Next: 12/17 at UC Davis

Seattle U is on a three-game win streak, although two of those wins have come against non-DI opponents. The other was a quality W over UTEP, and outside of an ugly home loss to Cal Poly coach Chris Victor's team is rolling in their first season in the WCC.

A road game against UC Davis on Wednesday is followed by the annual matchup with in-city rival Washington on Friday, and then a road game against UTSA on Monday, Dec. 22 to close out non-con play.

Santa Clara Broncos (8-3)

Latest: 82-79 loss to Arizona State

Next: 12/17 vs. North Texas

After a 6-0 start to the season, which included a road win over Xavier and home wins over top 100 teams McNeese and Nevada, Santa Clara has now dropped three of their last five games and is no longer in NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.

The Broncos blew a 19 point lead against Arizona State on Saturday after getting crushed at New Mexico, and now will need to win the WCC in order to go dancing.

They face North Texas on Wednesday and a seriously struggling Loyola Chicago team on Saturday to close out non-con play.

Pacific Tigers (8-4)

Latest: 93-57 loss to BYU

Next: 12/21 vs Nicholls

Pacific has taken care of business against inferior opponents this season, with all eight wins coming against teams ranked No. 197 or lower at KenPom, including two over non-DI opponents.

However the Tigers have struggled against more marquee opponents, with all four losses coming on the road to top 125 teams, including a shellacking by BYU on Tuesday and very close losses to Nevada (by one) and Cal (by six).

Pacific has just one non-con game remaining, and it comes on Sunday at home against Nicholls.

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-4)

Latest: 67-57 loss to UC San Diego

Next: 12/19 vs. North Alabama

LMU, like Santa Clara, began the season with a sparkly 6-0 record before faltering as of late. The Lions have now lost four of their last five games, with three of them coming at home and only one - Saint Louis - against a top 75 team at KenPom.

Coach Stan Johnson's team has two more chances to prepare for conference play, at home against North Alabama on Friday and next Tuesday against Morgan State.

Portland Pilots (7-4)

Latest: 88-78 win over Kent State

Next: 12/17 at Oregon

The Pilots have been among the bigger surprise teams in the early part of the 2025-26 season, with a quality win on Sunday against a 9-1 Kent State squad at the Chiles Center.

They'll have their hands full on Wednesday in Eugene against the Oregon Ducks, who Gonzaga will face in Portland on Sunday, Dec. 21.

San Francisco Dons (6-5)

Latest: 85-75 loss at Saint Louis

Next: 12/17 vs Loyola Chicago

Like Santa Clara and LMU, San Francisco started the season strong but has faded as of late. The Dons were 5-1 heading into Feast Week, with their only loss coming on the road at Memphis, but since then USF has gone just 1-4.

Their lone win was a good one against SEC opponent Mississippi State, but a catastrophic home loss to North Alabama shut the door on USF's at-large hopes before conference play even began.

The Dons will close out the non-con with matchups against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday and Morgan State on Sunday.

Oregon State Beavers (6-5)

Latest: 67-57 win over Montana State

Next: 12/17 vs. Sam Houston State

It's been a season of runs for Oregon State, who have a pair of three game winning streaks with a hideous five game losing streak sandwiched right in the middle.

The Beavers are projected to lose their next seven games, per KenPom, including their final non-con games against Sam Houston State on Wednesday and at Arizona State on Sunday.

San Diego Toreros (4-6)

Latest: 78-69 win over Northern Arizona

Next: 12/19 at UC San Diego

San Diego snapped a five game losing streak with a nine point win over Northern Arizona at home on Saturday to bring them up to 4-6 on the year. Steve Lavin's new look roster has shown flashes this season, but not enough to move the needle in the WCC.

Next up is a matchup with in-city rival and future WCC foe UC San Diego on Friday, followed by a road game in Seattle against Washington on Monday.

Pepperdine Waves (4-7)

Latest: 70-62 win over Bakersfield

Next: 12/18 at Long Beach State

Like USD, Pepperdine also snapped a five game losing streak on Saturday - with their win coming at Bakersfield. The Waves only have two wins over DI opponents, Bakersfield and New Orleans, although they have had very close calls against Northern Colorado (OT loss) and Stephen F. Austin (by 3).

Pepperdine is at Long Beach State on Thursday and hosts Rice on Saturday, hoping to pick up some momentum before opening up conference play against Gonzaga on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Washington State Cougars (3-8)

Latest: 68-61 loss at USC

Next: 12/17 vs. Eastern Washington

Like Pepperdine, WSU also only has two wins over non-DI opponents: first against St. Thomas on Nov. 10 and then against Southern Utah on Nov. 19. The Cougars are currently in the midst of a five game losing streak, and will hope to get back in the win column on Wednesday against in-state rival Eastern Washington at the Spokane Arena.