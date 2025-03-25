Transfer portal updates: Who is Gonzaga pursuing?
Once again, we're set for a record-amount of player movement in men's college basketball.
Last year there were reports that over 2,000 players entered their name into the transfer portal. According to Verbal Commits' database, the current pool of transfers one day after the window officially opened has already surpassed 1,000 entries.
As the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to lose notable veterans at some key positions this spring, there's a chance Mark Few and company are active in this year's portal cycle, much like they were last offseason.
Here are a few players who've reportedly "received interest" from Gonzaga, as well as a few other names to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.
"RECEIVED INTEREST"
Treysen Eaglestaff
6-foot-6, 190-pound junior guard
2024-25 with North Dakota: 18.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg; 41.6/35.9/79.4 shooting splits
Eaglestaff is one of the hottest commodities in the early portal cycle after his strong junior season with the Fighting Hawks. The Bismarck, North Dakota, native put his full repertoire on display in a 51-point outburst in an upset victory over South Dakota State in the Summit League quarterfinal round. Eaglestaff set the Summit League record for points in a game while going 7-for-10 on 2-pointers, 8-for-18 from 3 and 13-of-17 from the free-throw line.
Earlier this season, Eaglestaff dropped 40 points against Alabama in a nonconference matchup from December.
In addition to knocking down 84 3-pointers this past season — the fourth most in the Summit — Eaglestaff drew 5.2 fouls per 40 minutes, according to KenPom.com. By comparison, Graham Ike led the Zags with 6.4 fouls drawn per 40, but no one else on the team drew more than 4.1 per 40 minutes. That said, he'll experience more physicality if he goes to a school in a power conference or in the West Coast Conference, no doubt, but having a bigger and taller guard who can create for themselves can be such a game-changer in the postseason.
Once an unranked recruit coming out of high school, Eaglestaff is reportedly receiving interest from numerous power conference programs, some of which are still playing in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
According to On3.com's Joe Tipton, Gonzaga is among the many teams that Eaglestaff has "received interest from" since entering the portal.
Izaiah Pasha
6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman guard
2024-25 with Delaware: 11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.9 apg; 51.7/33.3/76.9 shooting splits
Pasha's list of teams that have reportedly shown "interest" in him is lengthy and features schools from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Big East. He came awfully close to getting a shot to make a name for himself in the NCAA Tournament after guiding 12-seeded Delaware to the Coastal Athletic Conference tournament championship, though the Blue Hens came up just short to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the final, 76-72. Pasha did a bit of everything in the title game with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover while playing 39 minutes.
In addition to All-CAA tournament honors, Pasha took home the CAA Rookie of the Year award and was named to the CAA All-Freshman Team. According to reports, the list of schools he's "receieved interest from" include Georgetown, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
Coming out of Cardinal O'Hare (Pennsylvania) in the 2023 class, Pasha originally committed to play for Rick Pitino and Iona in November 2022. But once Pitino left for St. John's in March 2023, Pasha decommitted and reclassified before he signed with Delaware in April 2024.
Owen Freeman
6-foot-10, 230-pound sophomore forward
2024-25 with Iowa: 16.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg; 63.8/31.3/60.0 shooting splits
Gonzaga was among the four schools expected to be in the mix for Freeman's services after he made his intentions to enter the portal clear earlier this month. Since then, the former Big Ten Rookie of the Year has lined up a visit with Creighton set for this week, as well as one with Auburn that's likely going to happen next week, according to Tipton. Freeman reportedly entered the portal with a "do no contact" tag.
The Zags could potentially return both Graham Ike and Braden Huff next season, though they could still look to add depth in the frontcourt with Ben Gregg set to graduate this spring. Ismaila Diagne showed flashes down the stretch of the regular season, particularly on the defense end of the floor, and even logged a few minutes during the Bulldogs' win over Georgia in the NCAA Tournament.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Mookie Cook
6-foot-7, 200-pound sophomore forward
2024-25 with Oregon: 1.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.1 apg; 58.8/44.4/50.0 shooting splits
Injuries partially got in the way of Cook, a former four-star and top-40 recruit in the 2023 class, from reaching his potential with the Oregon Ducks. He missed the first 13 games of his freshman year while recovering from ankle surgery, only to re-aggravate the same injury later in the season after appearing in five Pac-12 games.
Cook returned to the Ducks healthy in 2024-25, though he struggled to maintain a consistent role in Dana Altman's rotation, appearing in 24 of 35 games while playing 4.3 minutes per game in those appearances.
Gonzaga was among the notable finalists in the running to land Cook when he came out of AZ Compass Prep (Arizona), along with Kentucky, USC and many others. He committed to Altman and the Ducks before re-opening his recruitment in July 2022. He even considered playing professionally after high school.
Bobby Durkin
6-foot-7, 215-pound sophomore guard
2024-25 with Davidson: 13.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 apg; 40.6/35.5/85.0 shooting splits
As is the case with Cook, there's no indication that Gonzaga is targeting the 6-foot-7 Durkin, but it's at least worth noting he was once high school teammates with Braden Huff at Glenbard West (llinois), where they won the IHSA 4A Men’s Basketball State Championship in 2022.
Durkin received a lot of interest from mid-majors and power conference programs alike when he was an uncommitted graduated senior, though he wound up committing to Army in 2022. He re-opened his decision in December before deciding to do a graduate year at Florida-based preps powerhouse IMG Academy.
Michael Rataj
6-foot-9, 220-pound junior forward
2024-25 with Oregon State: 16.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 spg; 48.4/35.1/78.8 shooting splits
Rataj could command a hefty price tag in the portal following a standout season in Corvallis, Oregon, with the Beavers. The 6-foot-9 forward finished third in the WCC in both usage rate (28.4) and player efficiency rating (23.1) while recording 10 double-doubles. Oregon State won eight of the 10 games in which Rataj recorded a double-double and went 9-2 when he scored 20 or more points, including when it knocked off Gonzaga in a 97-89 overtime final from Jan. 25. Rataj scored 29 points to knock off the Zags. That was a season-high for not even two weeks, as he dropped 30 points just nine days later against Santa Clara.
