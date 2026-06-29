Updated Gonzaga lineup projection after addition of Nathan De Sousa

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have nearly put the finishing touches on their first roster in the new-look Pac-12.

The latest addition once again came from overseas, with 23-year-old French guard Nathan De Sousa joining 18-year-old Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa as imports from France this offseason. De Sousa and Ekanga-Ehawa are joined by fellow newcomers Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Isiah Harwell (Houston), Izan Almansa (Real Madrid), Luca Foster (4-star freshman wing), Sam Funches (4-star freshman center) and Carter Nilson (walk-on freshman).

De Sousa brings the Zags desperately needed backcourt depth, and his high-level experience playing for Cholet should allow him to adjust to the college game rather quickly - which is important as this upcoming season is his lone year of eligibility per the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rules.

Here is a look at Gonzaga's projected starting lineup and updated rotation following the team's addition of De Sousa:

Projected starting lineup

Center Massamba Diop

Gonzaga knew replacing Graham Ike wasn't going to be easy, and it took an intense, multi-week-long recruiting battle against St. John's to land their top target in the transfer portal.

But it was a battle well worth fighting, as Massama Diop comes to Spokane as the most prolific shot blocker and rim runner the program has had since Chet Holmgren's departure in 2022 - and he's a near-perfect complement skill-wise to returning senior Braden Huff.

Forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Erik Smith

Huff is back after his breakout junior year was cut short at the halfway point due to a season-ending knee injury. Prior to that, the big man was averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, and he should be in line for an even bigger share of the scoring in his fifth year in Spokane - which could very well put him in All-American consideration.

Forward Davis Fogle

Fogle began last season as a freshman a few paces outside Gonzaga's rotation, but after continuing to dominate at every opportunity, he forced coach Few's hand and became an instrumental piece for the Zags.

Don't be surprised if the lanky 6'7 scoring machine ends up as one of the biggest breakout sophomores in the country - enough so that he could find himself in the 2027 NBA draft conversation.

Guard Isiah Harwell

Harwell was a regular role player off the bench for Houston as a freshman in 2025-26 and seemed ticketed for a similar role at Gonzaga this upcoming season after transferring to Spokane in April.

However, the surprising decision by German guard Jack Kayil to stay in the NBA draft process opened up a door for Harwell, a 6'6 wing from Idaho, to step into a projected starting role where his length and athleticism will serve the Zags well on both sides of the ball.

Guard Mario Saint-Supery

Gonzaga's starting lineup is going to be very young this upcoming season, with Saint-Supery one of four sophomores expected to start in 2026-27.

However, the Spaniard is used to playing against older competition - and his arrival in the second half of last season makes him one of the most tantalizing, high-upside guards Gonzaga has had in the last few years, and a prime candidate to burst onto the national scene this winter.

Bench/rotation

Gonzaga recruit Luca Foster watches the Bulldogs’ game against Northwest at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

Guard Nathan De Sousa

De Sousa is Gonzaga's oldest player, coming over from France for one collegiate season. The 6'2 guard has a lot of experience playing for Cholet in the Betclic Elite and should fit in nicely as Gonzaga's top guard off the bench and the primary backup to Saint-Supery at the one.

Forward Izan Almansa

Almansa is Gonzaga's top big man option off the bench, and a guy who, like De Sousa, has tons of international experience despite never playing in college. The 21-year-old was with the G League Ignite as a teenager two years ago, and has spent time professionally in Spain and Australia.

His toughness, physicality, and rebounding prowess will make him a great sub for either Diop or Huff this upcoming season.

Forward Parker Jefferson

Jefferson was a late addition to the roster for Gonzaga in 2025-26, so it was not a surprise to see the 6'9 big man redshirt his first season. Now he'll look to carve out a role as GU's fourth big behind Diop, Huff, and Almansa, and how much he developed behind the scenes last year will be a key storyline this season.

Wing Luca Foster

Foster shares similarities with Fogle, as a 4-star wing with an innate scoring ability who could shock people with a strong performance right away in Spokane. Foster is noted for his outside shooting - a key area of need for the Zags - which could get him on the floor early and often in 2026-27.

Guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa

Ekanga-Ehawa is an electric but raw 18-year-old prospect from JL Bourg in France. He's a bit of a wildcard on the roster currently, but could develop into a monster player in Spokane in the future.

Center Sam Funches

Gonzaga landed Funches in October after repeatedly trying to get him on campus, and his 7'0 frame and strong rim protection skills make him a tantalizing prospect to fill a big role in GU's frontcourt...a year or two from now. For now, he's a potential redshirt candidate.

Guard Alonzo Metz

Dec 17, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) and guard Alonzo Metz | James Snook-Imagn Images

Metz was on the team as a walk-on redshirt last year and will be back and ready to make his college basketball debut sometime this season.

Wing Carter Nilson

Nilson is the son of 1999-2000 WCC Defensive Player of the Year Mike Nilson, and while he's primarily a legacy addition, he does offer good size at 6'5 and experience playing nearby at Gonzaga Prep.

What's next

Gonzaga has now filled 13 of their 15 roster spots ahead of the 2026-27 season, giving it two more potential additions.

The Zags could still use more scoring and outside shooting off the bench, and may look toward a transfer to give the team some college experience. Right now, no one projected to come off the bench has played even a single minute of D1 basketball, and going after an experienced guard still available in the portal - like Weber State's Tijan Saine, Indiana State's Camp Wagner, or Montana's Grant Kepley - makes a lot of sense.

Expect the last roster spot to go to a walk-on-type player to join Metz and Nilson near the end of GU's bench as they transition into the Pac-12 in 2026-27.