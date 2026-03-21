Updated injury report for Gonzaga Bulldogs ahead of Texas matchup

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have not played a game at full strength in over two months, with Mark Few calling this one of the most adversity filled seasons of his coaching career.

Despite all the injuries, illnesses, lineup changes, and eligibility issues, the Zags sit 31-3 heading into Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Gonzaga will need every healthy body they can get against Sean Miller's team, who snuck into the NCAA Tournament as a play-in 11 seed before beating NC State on a buzzer-beater to set up a matchup with No. 6 BYU. The Longhorns then raised eyebrows across the country by jumping all over the Cougars, leading for over 39 minutes in a 79-71 victory to set up the first ever matchup between Texas and Gonzaga in the Big Dance.

Here is an updated look at Gonzaga's injury situation heading into Saturday's game:

Braden Huff

Huff spoke to reporters before Gonzaga's win over Kennesaw State, confirming he will be out for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament but that "the rest of the tournament is up in the air."

Huff last played on Jan. 8 against Santa Clara, missing the last 16 games after suffering a knee injury in practice on Jan. 14.

"I'm feeling good," Huff said. "Knee is coming along good. I’m jogging, shooting."

Should Gonzaga get past Texas on Saturday it sounds possible the 6'10 big man - who averaged 17.8 points before his injury - could return in the Sweet 16.

Jalen Warley

Warley replaced Huff in the starting lineup, but it didn't take long before the 6'7 wing was banged up himself - suffering a quad contusion on the road against Portland on Feb. 4.

Warley played through serious pain for three weeks before sitting out Gonzaga's final two regular season games. He returned for the WCC Tournament and played 39 combined minutes across those two games, and the extra rest between the conference championship and the start of the NCAA Tournament allowed him to further recover.

Few reported that Warley was "moving much better than he did even a week ago" before the team's game against Kennesaw State, and that bared itself out in the game when the senior played 29 minutes - the most he'd played since prior to his initial quad injury.

Warley had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists against the Owls - his second double-double of the season - and his defensive versatility and playmaking will be critical against Texas on Saturday.

Gonzaga and Texas will tip-off at 4:10 PM PT on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland. The game will be broadcast on TBS.