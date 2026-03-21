Updated point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Texas showdown in NCAA Tournament

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking to get back to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament after barely missing out last year in a loss to Houston.

This year the Zags will have to get through another opponent from the Lone Star State in No. 11 Texas, who wasn't expected to be in this position after barely sneaking into the NCAA Tournament.

Sean Miller's team lost four of their last five regular season games before falling in the SEC Tournament to Ole Miss, which had many prognosticators putting them on the outside of the bubble.

However, the Longhorns grabbed a spot in the play-in game and snuck by NC State on a game winner from guard Tramon Mark, putting them in the 64 team field against No. 6 seed BYU. Texas then put the hurt on the Cougars, leading for over 39 minutes and ultimately knocking potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa out in the first round.

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Meanwhile Gonzaga battled injury woes all year long and still finished 30-3, earning one final WCC Tournament title before they move to the Pac-12 in 2026-27. The Zags then took on a tough No. 14 seed in Kennesaw State, ultimately prevailing 73-64 to advance past the first round for the 18th consecutive tournament.

Miller and Few have battled many times over the years, and he will become one of very few coaches to coach against Gonzaga at three different schools. Gonzaga went 4-3 against Arizona while Miller was with the Wildcats, and they defeated him at Xavier, 88-84, in 2022.

But this will be a different ballgame against a big, long, and highly efficient Longhorns team, led by 6'7 wing Dailyn Swain and 7'0 center Matas Vokietaitis. Gonzaga will need another Herculean effort from All-American Graham Ike and senior wings Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster to get the W here and advance to the Sweet 16 - where they would play the winner of Sunday's matchup between No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Miami.

Below is a look at notable trends and the updated point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Texas:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 31-3 on the year, 20-14 against the spread, 4-5 against the spread on a neutral floor, 9-9 against the spread with equal rest, and 15-15 against the spread after a win

- Texas is 20-14 on the year, 18-15 against the spread, 3-3 against the spread on a neutral site, 10-5 as the underdog, and 9-10 coming off a win

Gonzaga vs. Texas betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 147.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-265) Texas (+215)

Game time: Saturday, March 21 at 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.