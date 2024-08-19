WCC Power Rankings: Gonzaga men's basketball clear favorites heading into 2024-25 season
Representative of college athletics as a whole, the West Coast Conference does not look the same as it did when the final buzzer sounded on the 2023-24 college basketball season.
From the transfer portal to NIL, conference realignment and a historic amount of change in the coaching world, there was a lot to digest this offseason. The Pac-12 is down to two schools, as Cal and Stanford are officially members of the Atlantic Coast Conference while Washington and Oregon prepare to take on Rutgers and Penn State in the Big Ten. Student-athletes can transfer an unlimited amount of times without penalty, while schools will soon have a hand in paying their NIL directly after a slew of lawsuits hit the NCAA over the spring and summer.
The WCC is no exception to change. The Pac-12’s demise allowed for Washington State and Oregon State to join the league as affiliate members for two seasons starting this fall. However long those two stick around, the league will also welcome Grand Canyon and Seattle starting in 2025 as full-time members.
The more that changes, however, the more that stays the same. At least in regard to the conference’s pecking order, which features the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the top once again following an eventful offseason that saw them keep most of their core and add some key transfers to the mix.
Here are the latest 2024-25 WCC power rankings:
1. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Key additions: Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine), Khalif Battle (Arkansas), Emmanuel Innocenti (Tarleton State)
Key losses: Anton Watson
Key games: vs. Kentucky (Seattle, Dec. 7) vs. UConn (New York, Dec. 14), vs. UCLA (Inglewood, California, Dec. 28)
MTE: Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 27-29 (Arizona, Davidson, West Virginia, Providence, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma)
Torvik ranking: 9th
Few teams in the country boast as much experience, continuity and interior scoring like Gonzaga does heading into the new season. With one of college basketball’s best point guards in Ryan Nembhard at the helm, the Zags should rank near the top of the sport in offensive efficiency once again. Graham Ike will also play a big role in those efforts as the likely preseason favorite to win the WCC Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-9 post is quite the pick-and-roll partner with Nembhard and will feature on the low block a lot as a senior who’s not having to deal with a foot injury like he was this time a year ago.
Ike and the rest of the returners aren’t the only ones who’ve hit the ground running this summer. Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle has flashed some playmaking and defensive versatility along with his shot creation. Michael Ajayi, perhaps the player with the most NBA-ready skillset on the roster, has made similar impressions defensively with his energy and effort in practices. Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, who’s set to redshirt this season, has already taken on some leadership responsibilities too.
However the newcomers fit into the rotation, the Zags are more well-balanced across the board and, at least on paper, look better defensively than they did a year ago. Offensively, they’re set up to be much more efficient from outside the arc, especially if Steele Venters (40.3% career 3-point shooter at Eastern Washington) is the same sharpshooter as he comes off an ACL injury that he suffered last November.
2. SAINT MARY’S GAELS
Key additions: Paulius Murauskas (Arizona), Ashton Hardaway (Memphis), Mikey Lewis (four-star recruit)
Key losses: Aidan Mahaney (UConn), Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State), Alex Ducas
Key games: vs. Nebraska (South Dakota, Nov. 17), at Utah (Dec. 7), vs. Boise State (Idaho Falls, Dec. 14)
MTE: Acrisure Classic, Palm Desert, Nov. 28-29 (Arizona State, New Mexico, USC)
Torvik Ranking: 38th
According to Torvik, there’s almost a 30-spot gap between the Zags and Gaels heading into 2024-25. The losses for Saint Mary’s this offseason were great, as two-time All-WCC guard Aidan Mahaney left for Dan Hurley and the Huskies, Joshua Jefferson departed for Iowa State and Alex Ducas exhausted his college eligibility. Assistant coach Justin Joyner accepted an opportunity to join the Michigan staff, which had a part in four-star recruit Zion Sensley requesting to have his National Letter of Intent with Saint Mary’s released in April.
Even so, it’s safe to bet that Randy Bennett will have his team contending for another NCAA Tournament berth next spring. The Gaels have finished second or better in the conference standings in eight of the past 10 seasons and brought back the reigning WCC Defensive Player of the Year in Mitchell Saxen and the defending WCC Player of the Year in Augustus Marciulionis. Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas has the potential to fill Ducas’ role on the perimeter, while rising sophomore Jordan Ross will have an opportunity to take on a greater responsibility without Mahaney.
3. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Key additions: Carlos Stewart (LSU)
Key losses: Carlos Marshall, Jalen Benjamin, Francisco Caffaro
Key games: vs. Arizona State (Las Vegas, Nov. 8), vs Stanford (Nov. 23), at McNeese State (Dec. 3)
MTE: Acrisure Invitational, Palm Desert, California, Nov. 28-29 (Colorado State, TCU, Washington)
Torvik ranking: 98th
Adama Bal’s return to college basketball after testing the NBA Draft waters was a huge boost for the Broncos, who returned five of their top six scorers from last season’s 20-win team that handed a Gonzaga a rare loss in January. Herb Sendek wasn’t very active in the transfer portal, though adding/bringing back Stewart to play next to Bal in the backcourt should pan out well considering the 6-foot-1 guard was an All-WCC selection for the Broncos in 2022-23.
4. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Key additions: Jason Rivera-Torres (Vanderbilt), Carlton Linguard (UTSA), Tyrone Riley (four-star recruit)
Key losses: Mike Sharavjamts (Utah), Isaiah Hawthorne (Northern Colorado), Stefan Todorovic (Pepperdine)
Key games: vs. Boise State (Nov. 9), vs. Saint Louis (Dec. 5), at Bradley (Dec. 18)
MTE: Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Florida, Nov. 25-26 (Clemson, Penn State, Fordham, Radford, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Chicago State, Drexel)
Torvik ranking: 84th
Losing Jonathan Mogbo, the reigning WCC Newcomer of the Year who was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of 2024 NBA Draft, is a big hit toward the Dons’ aspirations of finishing in the upper-echelon of the league standings. Chris Gerlufsen still returns four of his top five scorers from last season’s 23-11 squad, including rising seniors Marcus Williams and Malik Thomas, in addition to bringing in Calrton Linguard from UTSA and Jason Rivera-Torres from Vanderbilt.
5. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Key additions: LeJuan Watts (Eastern Washington), Ethan Price (Eastern Washington), Dane Erikstrup (Eastern Washington)
Key losses: Isaac Jones, Myles Rice (Indiana), Ruben Chinyelu (Florida)
Key games: vs. Iowa (Moline, Illinois, Nov. 15), at Nevada (Dec. 2), at Washington (Dec. 18)
MTE: Acrisure Holiday Invitational, Palm Desert, California, Nov. 26-27 (Cal Baptist, Fresno State, SMU)
Torvik ranking: 86th
The Cougars’ first season as WCC affiliate members and under new head coach David Riley will be without the top seven scorers from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad. That’s a lot of talent to replace, as Riley brought over three impactful transfers with him from Eastern Washington: LeJuan Watts, the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year; Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup, two double-digit scorers a year ago. Along with Nate Calmese (Washington) and ND Okafor (Cal), Washington State’s transfer class ranks No. 1 in the WCC according to EvanMiya.com.
Whether the newcomers bring immediate success remains to be seen. Riley and the coaching staff put together an intriguing nonconference schedule that could benefit WSU should it capitalize on games against Iowa, Nevada and Washington.
6. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Key additions: MJ Amey Jr. (San Jose State), Jevon Porter (Pepperdine), Jan Vide (UCLA)
Key losses: Dominick Harris (UCLA), Alex Merkviladze, Justice Hill (Murray State football)
Key games: at Saint Louis (Nov. 16), at Colorado State (Dec. 4), vs. Nevada (Dec. 12)
MTE: Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico, Nov. 26-27 (Belmont, Tulane, Wyoming)
Torvik ranking: 143rd
The Lions could be a sleeper team to watch out for in the WCC. Stan Johnson, with the help of new assistant coach Lorenzo Romar, got quite the haul out of the transfer portal. MJ Amey Jr. is one of the most talented newcomers to the WCC after he put up 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds as a junior at San Jose State. Jevon Porter has NBA upside if he can stay healthy, while Jan Vide has yet to reach his potential after playing sparingly as a freshman with the Bruins. LMU loses a lot from last season, including program stalwart Keli Leaupepe, but if Johnson and Romar can put the pieces together, the Lions could sneak up the WCC table at season’s end.
7. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Key additions: Tyler Cochran (Toledo), Parsa Fallah (Southern Utah), Damarco Minor (SIU Edwardsville)
Key losses: Jordan Pope (Texas), Tyler Bilodeau (UCLA), Dexter Akanno (Utah State)
Key games: vs. Weber State (Nov. 8), at North Texas (Nov. 25), vs. UC Davis (Nov. 30)
MTE: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 22-25 (Charleston, Charlotte, Hawaii, Loyola Chicago, Murray State, Nebraska, Oakland)
Torvik ranking: 141st
Oregon State’s first experience in the WCC will be an interesting one. Wayne Tinkle and the coaching staff brought in two proven scorers in 6-foot-9 post Parsa Fallah from Southern Utah and Damarco Minor from SIU Edwardsville, plus the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in Tyler Cochran. Time will tell if that incoming talent can help lead the Beavers to their first winning season since 2021. Michael Rataj, a 6-foot-6 German wing, will also play a key role as the lone returner from the starting lineup.
8. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Key additions: Moe Odum (Pacific), Javon Cooley (Marist), Aaron Clark (Wake Forest)
Key losses: Michael Ajayi (Gonzaga), Houston Mallette (Alabama), Jevon Porter (LMU)
Key games: at UC Irvine (Nov. 16), at UNLV (Nov. 20), at Northwestern (Nov. 22)
MTE: Arizona Tip-Off, Tempe, Arizona, Nov. 28-29 (Butler, Mississippi State, Northwestern, UNLV, Merrimack, New Mexico State)
Torvik ranking: 240th
New Waves head coach Ed Schilling was tasked with replacing almost all of last season’s roster. Boubacar Coulibaly, one of the few holdovers, could take on a larger role if he can remain healthy. Moe Odum is a big pickup after he finished second in the WCC with 4.6 assists per game with Pacific. Javon Cooley from Marist brings a lot of experience with him to Malibu, California, after starting 59 games over the past two seasons.
9. PACIFIC TIGERS
Key additions: Elijah Fisher (DePaul), Lamar Washington (Texas Tech), Jazz Gardner (Nevada)
Key losses: Donovan Williams (Western Michigan), Moe Odum (Pepperdine), Judson Martindale (Cal State Northridge)
Key games: at Sam Houston State (Nov. 20), at Colorado (Dec. 2), vs. UNLV (Henderson, Las Vegas, Dec. 14)
MTE: Rainbow Classic, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 8-11 (Hawaii, San Jose State)
Torvik Ranking: 321st
The Dave Smart era in Stockton, California, is officially underway. The wildly successful Canadian basketball coach added some proven talent in the transfer portal and will have a clean slate to work with after the Tigers cleared house from their disastrous 6-26 showing in 2023-24. Expect Smart’s first year to go a little smoother than that.
10. PORTLAND PILOTS
Key additions: Max Mackinnon (Elon), Jermaine Ballisager (American), Vincent Delano (freshman)
Key losses: Tyler Robertson, Tyler Harris (Washington), Juan Sebastian Gorosito (Ball State)
Key games: at Wyoming (Dec. 3), at Kent State (Dec. 6), vs. Cal State Bakersfield (Dec. 18)
MTE: Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, South Carolina, Nov. 21-24 (Bradley, Middle Tennessee, Ohio, Princeton, South Florida, Texas State, Wright State)
Torvik ranking: 268th
Shantay Legans lost a program icon in Tyler Robertson. Talented freshman Tyler Harris is also gone, as is Juan Sebastian Gorosito. Portland hasn’t finished in the top 150 of KenPom since 2015 — the only WCC team that can say that — and will likely continue that trend after losing five of its top seven scores from last season.
11. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Key additions: None
Key losses: Deuce Turner (UC Santa Barbara), Wayne McKinney III (San Diego State), Kevin Patton Jr. (USC)
Key games: vs Long Beach State (Dec. 10), at Fresno State (Dec. 14), vs. Grand Canyon (Inglewood, California, Dec. 28)
MTE: San Diego MTE, Nov. 22-24 (Idaho, Southern Utah)
Torvik ranking: 263rd
Steve Lavin’s group features some young talent that decided to stick around in San Diego for another year, though in a league where experience is king, it’s hard to predict a favorable forecast for the Toreros after they were completely inactive in the transfer portal.