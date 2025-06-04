What Gonzaga's Ben Gregg said after NBA Draft workout with Portland Trail Blazers
Growing up in Clackamas, Oregon, Ben Gregg spent most of his childhood watching the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 22-year-old's fondness for basketball likely sprouted with the Brandon Roy-led Blazers during his youth and grew past the LaMarcus Aldridge years in the early 2010s, blossoming into a standout five-year college career at Gonzaga.
On Tuesday, Gregg went from cheering on his childhood icons to showcasing his talents in front of them as an NBA Draft prospect. The former Clackamas High School (Oregon) was invited by his hometown Trail Blazers to participate in the team's pre-draft workouts.
"Man, definitely surreal," Gregg said of working out for his hometown team. "I mean, growing up, going to all these Blazers games, I was always a big fan of Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, all the older guys that everybody might have forgotten about, I'm just big fans of. So it was very surreal for me to try to make the most of it."
Gregg, coming off his fifth pre-draft workout, confirmed that he won't be looking for another year of college eligibility anymore and is instead focused on an upcoming workout with the Boston Celtics. He's also worked out with the Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, according to a post from his father's X account.
Here's more from Gregg following his workout with the Blazers.
On potentially playing for the Portland Trail Blazers
"It'd be a dream come true. Being from here, like I said, going to all the games as a kid, going to the Moda Center all the time; it would be more than a dream come true. I mean going to Gonzaga was a dream for me. If I was able to play here, it'd be a crazy life I was able to live."
On the feedback he's received from NBA teams
"My ability to stretch the floor as a big man — that's been a strength of mine throughout these workouts. And obviously on defensive I need to improve. That's the biggest feedback of improvement I've had, being able to guard quicker guys. I mean, guys at this level are so fast and athletic, so it's being able to stay in front of quicker guys. And then the main thing for me is just perfecting my shot and becoming an elite shooter."
On growing up with dreams of being part of the NBA Draft
"I've definitely had dreams of it, yeah, but I didn't know how realistic those dreams were. So yeah for me to be living it now is unbelievable. I've kind of got to pinch myself sometimes that I'm being able to see all these facilities and work out in front all these legends. I mean, Chauncey Billups was here, Brian Grant, it's a lot of legends in the building. So it's just kind of cool to be able to play in front of them."
On his approach to the draft process
"I'm kind of running my own race right now. I'm not really focused on getting drafted, where I get drafted to, if I get picked up as a free agent after the draft. I'm just kind of running my own race. And whatever happens, happens. Everything happens for a reason. It's God's plan so, just kind of taking it day-by-day and enjoying the process."