What Gonzaga players said after pivotal road win vs. Santa Clara

If Gonzaga was going to leave the Leavey Center with a win Saturday, it was going to require more than another monster game from its All-America candidate.

Delivering in big moments has become second nature for Graham Ike, who once again turned in another All-America-caliber performance against Santa Clara after dropping 34 points and 11 rebounds on the Broncos earlier this season.

Ike was the focal point of Saturday's rematch in the Bay area, though the Bulldogs (25-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference) couldn't have beaten the Broncos (22-6, 13-2 WCC) a second time without "A" games from the supporting cast.

Adam Miller scored 16 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, Tyon Grant-Foster added 20 off the bench and Emmanuel Innocenti was clutch down the stretch of his 16-point outing, giving the Zags everything they needed to earn their most impressive true road win of the season in a 94-86 victory over the Broncos.

Here's what Ike and Miller had to say after the game.

Miller on Gonzaga's depth coming through

"It talks about just how unselfish our team is. Any day could be a dog's day, coach reminds us that all the time. But every day you got to show up and do your role, however that looks."

"I just tried to do my job, and my teammates definitely did their job. Santa Clara played played their butts off. That was that was just a fun game to play in."

Ike on embracing the hostile environment

"We just we embrace whatever situation we're in. Whether we're on the road [or] at home, it's great."

"We just continue to stay together as a group and just grind out each single possession. Every possession mattered tonight. We understood that; we were on the court for loose balls, making free throws, making winning plays."

"Kudos to the squad man, it was a testament of our character for the whole season. We just want to continue to do this."

Ike on how the team has changed since the Portland loss

"As a group, I feel like it just woke us up again. Just a little haymaker in the middle, like at a sixth round. We can't drop those, and we did, and we understand and we learned from it. We needed the constructive criticism, and we grew from it ultimately these last few games. We just want to keep this thing going."

