What Gonzaga players said after win vs. Davidson in Battle 4 Atlantis
Execution was a point of emphasis for the Gonzaga men's basketball team following its tough overtime loss to West Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener.
In the 48 hours since squandering a 5-point lead in the final 25 seconds of regulation to the Mountaineers, the Bulldogs (7-1) outscored their next two opponents by a combined 41 points to finish fifth in the eight-team event held in the Bahamas. After taking down No. 14 Indiana, 89-73, on Thanksgiving, Gonzaga cruised to a 90-65 victory over Davidson on Friday behind career-nights from Ryan Nembhard (14 assists) and Ben Gregg (24 points).
Graham Ike recorded his first double-double of the season (18 points and 10 rebounds), Braden Huff chipped in 14 points off the bench and Dusty Stromer added 10 points on 4-of-5 from the field for the Zags, who recorded 24 assists on 25 field goals and scored 1.304 points per possession.
"They're a good team, I want to give credit," Nembhard said after the game. "They got guys that are fighting down there so that's no easy task. Obviously, we have trust in our bigs no matter who we play. So to just have those guys down there, if you get it to them they're probably going to score nine times out of 10."
Here's more from Nembhard, Ike and Gregg after the win.
Gregg on his three-day run in the Bahamas:
"Been a pretty rough preseason for me, I haven't been playing like I've been wanting to so it's nice to come out here and perform for a little better, and just be more confident. Just learning my role with this new team took a little longer than I wanted to, but I think we're all starting to get a hang of it now."
Nembhard on what he learned about his team over the three-game tournament:
"First I think we just let one get away from us. I think that was a very winnable game that first day, and there are a lot of things you can take from that. We got to be consistent. We can't have off nights. We got a lot of things that we can learn from, watch a lot of film and go back to the drawing board, figure out some things we need to work on."
Ike on how he'd describe his three Atlantis games:
"Yeah I responded well. We responded well as a team. Ultimately, we were tested in the first game and then the second game, we're faced with adversity, and ultimately we're judged off our response. I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of this team this week for what we've done, and just love to keep it going."
