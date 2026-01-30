What Gonzaga players said ahead of pivotal matchup with Saint Mary’s

For as grizzled as Gonzaga's roster is, there are a handful of Bulldogs who've never had to deal with the bumps and bruises that follow the day after a matchup with Saint Mary's.

Saturday's date between in Spokane the two West Coast Conference rivals will surely change that.

Braeden Smith, Jalen Warley and Steele Venters are part of the group that's new to the Bulldogs-Gaels rivalry, having only experienced it from the sidelines and through TV broadcasts.

Smith, Warley and Venters shared their anticipation for Saturday's matchup and much more during a media availability session on Thursday.

On getting the chance to play in the Gonzaga-Saint Mary's rivalry

Venters: "It's super exciting. It's a big opportunity for us to show our physicality and show that we run this league."

Smith: "Definitely excited; you hear about the rivalry growing up, and then to be able to be a part of it and watch it last year was pretty cool. To be able to play in it, we're very excited. Looking forward to it."

Warley: "It's the reason why you came to Gonzaga; these type of games. So, kind of having that mindset coming into the week, we got an opportunity to make a statement on the home floor."

Warley on his approach to the game

"I think the coaches have really given me a lot of freedom; not even just shooting, but just offensively, to make plays wherever I see opportunities or advantages. They've been encouraging in whatever shots that I'm open to, and I think knowing my strengths and seeing other opportunities for different plays."

"If teams don't guard me, then I can get a bunch of great screens and give my guys open shots. So, just believing in our plan, and however teams decide to guard me."

Warley on using the past week to adjust the offense without Braden Huff and Graham Ike

"I think just another week of kind of repping the same stuff ... but we're always learning something new. Obviously it was a little bit more drastic, because we had different personnel, but kind of just figuring out ways to weaponize our new kind of identity, kind of reinventing ourselves. It's been settling down, but we're just trying to continue to build and throw a bunch of different stuff at our opponents."

Smith on the team culture getting the Zags through the last stretch of games

"It's a really strong togetherness that we have in the will to win, just finding a way. I think everyone's bought in, and whether it's a blowout [or] an ugly, scrappy game, we're all connected, and we stick with one another and find a way to get it done."

Venters on his shot selection over the past few games

"We're super excited to have Graham back, obviously. But as far as spacing goes, I think it just changed a little bit. I'm still pulling gravity, like Jalen and Tyon getting downhill. I think it's just a different spacing, but I've been able to do that, so it's been good."

