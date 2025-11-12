What Gonzaga players said following dominant win over Creighton
Creighton came prepared for whenever Gonzaga forward Graham Ike got the ball in the post during Tuesday night's top 25 matchup at McCarthey Athletic Center.
The 6-foot-9 fifth-year senior was met with two defenders whenever he got close to executing one of his signature turnaround jumpers, or anytime he got near the basket for that matter, forcing him to readjust and swing the ball to an open teammate.
Sending double-teams was a common strategy teams deployed against the Zags' all-conference bruiser, and one that yielded some positive results for the Bluejays.
What Greg McDermott and company probably didn't see coming, though, was three consecutive 3-pointers in the first 5 minutes from Ike, who wound up doubling his previous career-high with four makes from downtown, spearheading Gonzaga offensively in a 90-63 blowout of Creighton.
Ike, who finished with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, helped set the tone for the Zags with his barrage from behind the arc early on, which also got him across the 2,000 career points threshold in the No. 118 college basketball game of his five-year career.
Here's what Ike, Braden Huff and Adam Miller had to say after the win.
Ike on reaching 2,000 career points
"Feels great, man. It's been a long time coming. I'm grateful that I could play on such great teams with great people that can give me the ball. I wouldn't be here without them, so I appreciate all of them."
Miller on his performance
"I get in here with these coaches a lot because they study more film than I think anybody else on the planet, and we work on it every day. I mean, these guys are working every day; I'm working every day. We're always in here and we're doing what we got to do, because that's just the championship mindset we got."
"So I just have to go out there and do what I practice. And yeah, that's kind of what happened. I wish I would have made a 3, that's not really like me."
Huff on Gonzaga's point guard play
"I mean, they're great. It's pretty cool when you got Braden starting the game, and he's a great leader. He runs the offense super well, and then there's just no let up when Mario comes in. I think it's similar to kind of what [Ike and Huff] were these past couple years, where he'd be on the court and I come in for him."
"So that's really cool to see Mario — obviously young, but he's playing with a ton of confidence. And yeah, [Braeden] Smith; we know what he's capable of. Heck of a leader, and they're gonna be big for us all season."
Ike on Gonzaga's mentality going into the second half
"Just continue to have fun, man. Before we went out, [the message was to] just continue to have fun and don't let up, honestly. And that's just what we wanted to continue; just wanted to have great joy out on the court with the guys, man, that's what it's about."
Huff on the bench unit's performance
"We're a super deep team this year. We've kind of been harping it, but it's going to be a different guy's night every night, which is really cool. I think it's hard to scout for us just with that, and I think we're super close group, and we're excited to see see others succeed.
"Nobody gets jealous or upset about that. And I think that's what's going to make us really good; just the fact that anyone can have a great game and on any night, and you don't know what what you're necessarily going to get."