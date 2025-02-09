What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after win vs. Pacific
Though he's never lost to Pacific in his head coaching career, Gonzaga's Mark Few has had his share of stressful moments the last few times the Bulldogs have visited the Tigers in Stockton, California.
There wasn't much cause for concern during the Zags' latest visit to the Spanos Center, though, as a historic night for senior guard Ryan Nembhard took precedence in a 78-61 win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Finishing with a game-high eight assists, Nembhard broke Gonzaga's single season-season assist record on his sixth assist of the night, an alley-oop to Khalif Battle midway through the second half as the Bulldogs began to pull away from the Tigers. Gonzaga, which went on a 14-0 scoring run in the first half, went ahead by as many as 28 in the second half and held Pacific to just 40.0% from the field, including 5-of-20 (25.0%) from 3-point range.
Nembhard sits at 246 assists through 25 games, three more than he had last season when he finished with a then-program record 243 assists in 35 games.
Here's what Few had to say after the game.
On Ryan Nembhard setting Gonzaga's single-season assist record:
"There’s nobody better than him, creating baskets for other people. That’s a very worthy mark.”
"It's really impressive. I mean he's got this amazing ability to not only see those openings, that's the hardest thing to teach and coach. It's really hard to get. Either you have it or you don't, I think, but then also to have the tools to deliver it on time and in the smallest of windows. So it's really impressive."
On Michael Ajayi's impact on the defensive end of the floor:
“I thought Mike was really active, just in there battling and doing what he does. He gives us a lot of versatility on the defensive end, which helps. He can guard 1 through 5. That allows us to do some things differently. He rebounded the ball well, and had some nice finishes.”
On Nolan Hickman leading the charge defensively:
"Nolan did a great job. He was guarding the post, he got some steals, jumped up and blocked a shot, I think on [6-foot-11 forward Burke Smith]. He was kind of the head of our defense, making plays. We put him on the [Lamar] Washington there to start. He did a good job leveling him off. He's a tough guard."
On Gonzaga's defense as of late:
“Our defense was really good, man. We’ve had three good games in a row where we’ve been active, we’re making plays and not just sitting back. And we’re doing a good job dictating to the other team what we want them to do and for the most part the numbers have shown that.”
