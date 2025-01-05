What Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi said after win vs. LMU
Michael Ajayi turned in one of his better offensive performances of the season to help Gonzaga blow past Loyola Marymount in an 86-68 blowout on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 forward tied his season-high with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field in 18 minutes off the bench. Ajayi had 11 points before the halftime break, including a 3-pointer — his first since Nov. 27 against West Virginia — as the Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC) raced away from the Lions (9-7, 1-3 WCC) in the second half to come away victorious for a third game in a row.
"I'm not trying to get too high on this," Ajayi said in response to his 3-pointer in the first half. "Still got a long way to go, but, I'm working on my 3-ball every day. I'm still confident in my shot. I'm not hesitating, so that's good news."
Here's more from Ajayi following Gonzaga's win.
On his mindset going into the game:
"I just started off confident; different mindset. Just be more aggressive from the jump and that's what I did. At the end of the day, this is my last year and I'm trying to make a statement."
On what clicked for him offensively in the first half:
"I think just once again my mindset. My dad told me before the game, 'Don't be scared.' Like if you miss a shot, that's one shot, if you make a shot that goes to zero. So just being aggressive from the jump and trying to attack every play."
On the team's defensive effort:
"They're a very, really aggressive team, so we have to be aggressive back. Jevon [Porter], he's trying to get shots up, get to the paint, 3 balls, pull-ups. So just contesting every shot, making it difficult for him to get 20 points. At the end of the day, as a team, we collectively just pound the glass, run our offense through and just got good looks at the rim."
On Khalif Battle's 26-point night:
"Once he's hot, you can't stop him. All he needs is one, two shots to go in and then after that, he just blacks out. From there he goes off. I already know, he's my best friend on the team, and we do a lot, and we get in the gym together so I already know what he's capable of."
