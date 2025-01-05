Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. LMU Lions: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's college basketball game

The Bulldogs and Lions square off from Los Angeles

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga makes its return to the Los Angeles area Saturday when it takes on Loyola Marymount in a West Coast Conference matchup from Gersten Pavilion.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on SWX/KHQ and ESPN+ (FOX13+ in Seattle area, FOX12+ in Portland).

The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) are back in California after taking down Portland, 80-51, at the Spokane Arena on Thursday. Five players scored in double-figures for Gonzaga, led by Nolan Hickman's 13 points. Dusty Stromer added 12 points, nine of which came after halftime.

LMU is coming off an impressive 82-61 win over Oregon State on Thursday. Pepperdine transfer Jevon Porter recorded his fourth double-double of the season in a 22-point, 13-rebound effort.

Here are the live updates:

2ND HALF

Gonzaga 52, LMU 30 (17:36): Nolan Hickman gets a floater to drop, extending the Bulldogs' lead back to 22 points.

HALFTIME — Gonzaga 46, LMU 28: The Bulldogs cruised to a comfortable lead over the Lions behind a strong first half from Graham Ike, who led all scorers with 14 points. Michael Ajayi put together his best half offensively with 11 points on 4-for-6 from the field. Khalif Battle helped fuel a 13-5 scoring run with seven straight points, finishing the half with 10 points. LMU struggled to generate any sort of offense while going 10-for-31 from the field.

1ST HALF

Gonzaga 40, LMU 22 (3:06): Make it seven straight points for Khalif Battle, who knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing after the Lions sent a double-team toward Graham Ike. LMU has missed six of its last seven attempts from the field.

Gonzaga 35, LMU 20 (5:02): Khalif Battle slithers inside for two points thanks to a solid seal on the inside from Graham Ike, giving the Zags their largest lead of the night.

Gonzaga 27, LMU 17 (7:44): Caleb Stone-Carrawell gets his second field goal of the night to go down, cutting the Lions' deficit to 10 points. LMU is just 6-for-19 from the field to start. Zags have cruised on offense behind Graham Ike's 10 points.

Gonzaga 25, LMU 13 (8:50): Graham Ike cooks the Lions down low for two more scores, followed by a nice individual effort from Michael Ajayi to intercept a pass for a breakaway dunk on the other end. Ike and Ajayi have combined for 17 points thus far.

Gonzaga 19, LMU 11 (11:48): Michael Ajayi connects on a 3-pointer to extend the Bulldogs' first half lead to eight points. The 6-foot-7 senior had missed his previous 12 attempts from deep.

Gonzaga 16 LMU 9 (12:22): Jevon Porter picked up his second foul after making contact with Dusty Stromer on a 3-point attempt. The Zags held the Lions to a 4-for-14 start from the floor.

Gonzaga 11, LMU 7 (15:05): Dusty Stromer and Braden Huff check into the game for the first time tonight. Zags jumped out in front following back-to-back scores from Graham Ike.

Gonzaga 7, LMU 7 (15:58): Both of the Bulldogs' first two field goals came off the glass, starting with a 3-pointer from Khalif Battle and followed shortly after by a midrange jumper from Ryan Nembhard. The Lions have already committed three turnovers.

PREGAME

