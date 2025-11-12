What Mark Few said after Gonzaga pummeled Creighton in college basketball showdown
What started out as a back-and-forth affair between two top-25 teams quickly turned into another blowout victory for Gonzaga inside the comforts of McCarthey Athletic Center.
With Graham Ike (20 points, 10 rebounds) leading the away offensively, the Zags put on another masterclass on the defensive end of the floor to run away from Creighton in the second half of a 90-63 final from Spokane on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs' 6-point advantage at the halftime break ballooned to 32 in the blink of an eye, as the Bluejays struggled to find the bottom of the basket amid a 19-0 scoring run from the home team that sent the Kennel into a frenzy late in the second half.
Here's what Mark Few had to say after Gonzaga scored 27 points off 18 turnovers and held its opponent to just 36.7% from the field.
On Gonzaga's point guard play
"I thought [Braeden] Smith was really, really good. I thought he was pushing it with a great pace and and making the right reads on their drop coverage. And then also Mario got in there, especially in that second half, and really kind of ignited us, and kind of did what he did in the Oklahoma game."
"I give both of them good grades, and actually they're doing a nice job of leveling guys off and kind of making plays with their hands on the defensive end too."
On Gonzaga's defensive effort in second half and Jalen Warley
"I mean, we can put some groups out there that can really, really play 'D'. They like playing 'D'. They're very disruptive, and they kind of feed off each other."
"Jalen's special in that way. He can really fly around. He's got a nose for the ball. But also he's dealing with guys not guarding him, and doesn't faze him at all. He's cutting, he's flare screening for other guys; he's setting a screen so there's no coverage. When our guys come off that, he's making plays off the drive, making plays in transition. He's off to a heck of a start."
On committing only eight turnovers
"I talked to him about that afterwards; that's what all our good teams have been able to do, is just take care of the ball. Even though we're trying to play — I don't know what the total possessions were tonight — but we got 90 so, to only have [eight] turnovers or was good a effort."
On Graham Ike achieving 2,000 career points
"He's amazing how he can just, time and time again, deliver and deliver and deliver. And a lot of them are not easy shots. We've had some guys score a lot of points over the years that had a lot of easy ones. Graham doesn't get a lot of easy ones. I mean, they're usually over a hand or somebody walking under him, or in traffic or all that."
"He's got that knack. He hits big shots at big time in games that not many people can do. So, yeah, it's really cool that he gets 2,000 and that's a heck of an accomplishment."
On traveling to face Arizona State on Friday
"I mean, we got to play games on the road, so we'll see. I know they got quite a student section, and I'm sure they'll be fired up for us to come into town. We had a heck of a game with them last year that just came down to the last couple minutes, and expect nothing different this year."