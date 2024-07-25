What’s next for Drew Timme?
Drew Timme may have just parlayed a handful of solid performances in the Las Vegas Summer League into his next opportunity at signing an NBA contract.
Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer was a notable standout from Vegas, as the 6-foot-10 Texan did a little bit of everything to prove he deserves to be on a roster for the 2024-25 season. Under Kings summer league coach Doug Christie, a standout at Pepperdine in the 1990s, Timme was put in the Domantas Sabonis role, which allowed the offense to run through him at the high post where he could find open cutters or back down his defender for a 10-foot hook-shot over either shoulder. Similar to what he did best during his time in Spokane.
“I thought it was great,” Timme said on The Drive Guys. “I like the system that they play in. I feel like it’s really good for a player like myself.”
Timme, who averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 63.2% from the field in five games in Vegas, also said that his agency has been in talks with the Kings, who currently have two open roster spots and are in need for a third-string center.
“I loved my time [with the Kings], I loved the coaches and my teammates and everything,” Timme said. “I would love for it to work out. I know my agency and the Kings have obviously been in talks so we’ll see what happens between those two groups, but I enjoyed my time there and if it works out I’d love to be back there.”
Timme’s first NBA contract was around this time a year ago, when he signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent. He had several big games with the team’s G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, including a 30-point, 10-rebound and 6-assist performance in early December, before a foot injury derailed his season in February.
“I think he was going to get called up [to the Bucks main roster] this year and then he broke his foot,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of Timme. “So that was just a tough, tough deal and tough timing. So he's just in that situation where he's just gonna have to keep fighting and scratching and doing what he can.”
Even if his next opportunity doesn’t guarantee him a spot on the main roster, there’s always the possibility Timme gets a shot with the G League affiliate Stockton Kings. However, based on the Herd’s transaction report, the team has not released Timme’s rights, which would mean the Kings would have to offer him a two-way or a standard contract — otherwise, he’s playing for the Herd next season. But based on how the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League played out, it’s clear Timme would have a great opportunity to develop his game in Sacramento’s schemes.
Wherever Timme’s next stop in his NBA career may be, as long as he’s given a real chance to show how his skillset translates to the modern game, general managers and scouts will always have eyes on him in case they need a playmaking big man with a high IQ and feel for the game.
“Really good feel for the game. Terrific passer, creates angles to get to the basket,” college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said during ESPN's broadcast of Timme's final summer league game with the Kings. “He’s not the best athlete on the floor but he’s a guy who understands how to use his body and understands how to play the game. It’s more than just running and jumping … it’s about making winning plays.”