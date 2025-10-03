What to watch for at Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel
The Gonzaga Bulldogs begin the 2025-26 season on Saturday at Kraziness in the Kennel, which will tip off at 4:00 PM PT at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Kraziness is an annual event open to fans that features player introductions, a speech from coach Mark Few, and an intrasquad scrimmage. There is usually one or two other events, often a three-point shootout or skills challenge.
Gonzaga's 2025-26 roster features just four returners who played last year in Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne, and Emmanuel Innocenti, as well as three players who were on the roster last year but redshirted: Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, Virginia transfer Jalen Warley, and Steele Venters, who medically redshirted for a second year in a row.
Fans will also get a first look at four Gonzaga newcomers: Arizona State transfer guard Adam Miller and a trio of freshmen: guard Mario Saint-Supery, wing Davis Fogle, and big man Parker Jefferson.
It's unclear, as of this writing, if Grand Canyon transfer wing Tyon Grant-Foster will participate in the festivities or not. Grant-Foster committed to Gonzaga back in late May but is still not cleared by the NCAA for eligibility this season. He was granted a practice waiver by the NCAA on Wednesday, however, giving the 6'7 wing and former WAC Player of the Year an opportunity to practice with the team while they continue to investigate his eligibility status.
Because Kraziness in the Kennel is televised, coach Few and the staff aren't going to give away much information about new offensive or defensive plays. However, Kraziness still gives fans and analysts an opportunity to learn about Gonzaga's new players, as well as insight into potential lineups and position battles.
Gonzaga is expected to start both Ike and Huff together this season in the frontcourt, while Smith is the expected starter at point guard as Ryan Nembhard's replacement.
However, there will be quite a few competing for playing time at the two wing positions — including Miller, Warley, Venters, Innocenti, Saint-Supery, and Fogle — and fans will get a glimpse at how those guys are utilized on Saturday.
It's likely Smith and Saint-Supery will be on opposite teams, which gives fans a chance to see the Spanish freshman handle the ball. Coach Few indicated Saint-Supery can play both on and off the ball, which gives him more opportunity for playing time in his first season stateside.
Warley is also a player who could be deployed multiple different ways this season, and how he is used on Saturday could give some insight into Few's plan with the senior guard. Warley is a 6'7 wing who has experience playing on the ball from his time at Florida State. It would not be a surprise to see him playing some point guard this season for the Zags, and he could handle the ball at times on Saturday.
Venters is another player with positional versatility whose role could come more into focus at Kraziness. The 6'7 wing might spend time at power forward this year, with Gonzaga losing both Ben Gregg and Michael Ajayi from last season. When Venters was first recruited, he expected to fill a role similar to former Zag Corey Kispert, who spent time at small forward and power forward during a highly decorated four-year career in Spokane.
Kraziness will be streamed live on swxlocalsports.com and will be available to watch on replay on SWX at 7:30 PM PT.