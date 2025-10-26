What to watch for in Gonzaga's exhibition opener against Western Oregon
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a second and final exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 27, against Division II opponent Western Oregon.
The game is slated to tip off at 6:00 PM PT at the McCarthey Athletic Center — exactly one week before the team's season opener on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.
Western Oregon is a DII school based in Monmouth, OR. The Wolves played their first exhibition game on Saturday against WCC opponent Oregon State, falling to the Beavers 73-44 in Corvallis.
For Gonzaga, it is another opportunity to tinker with lineups and rotations, although the big question going into the game will be the eligibility of Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster.
Grant-Foster's status is one of five things to watch for on Monday as the Zags inch closer and closer to the start of the college basketball season:
1. Will Tyon Grant-Foster play? (or be able to?)
Grant-Foster was supposed to have a preliminary injunction hearing on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Spokane County, which could have granted him immediate eligibility while his lawsuit against the NCAA is ongoing. Instead, the NCAA managed to block the hearing by requesting that it be taken to Federal Court.
The request was denied, however, and Grant-Foster's attorneys were able to get the case in front of a judge on Monday at 2:30 PM PT, 3.5 hours before the exhibition game tips off. It remains possible the 6'7 wing will have his injunction granted and could suit up that evening at The Kennel, although it's far from a guarantee.
The judge could also deny the request for an injunction, almost certainly ending Grant-Foster's chances of playing this season, or a decision could be made later in the week, which would prevent him from playing Monday night.
It's also possible that Grant-Foster does get the injunction, but that Gonzaga holds him out of the exhibition game anyway, so regardless of what happens in the afternoon, fans will want to keep an eye on the Zag bench to see if the former WAC Player of the Year is planning to play or not.
2. Will Mario Saint-Supery find his groove?
Gonzaga's prized Spanish guard had his ups and downs in the team's exhibition win over Northwest last week, dropping 12 points on 4-5 shooting in 20 minutes, along with four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and just one turnover.
He did get called for three first-half fouls, and coach Few mentioned his adjustment to college officiating postgame. This game represents another chance for Saint-Supery to familiarize himself with playstyle in college basketball, while ironing out those kinks in a contest that does not count in the standings.
3. Can Davis Fogle keep it up?
Fogle dropped 18 points in Gonzaga's exhibition win over Northwest last week, mostly coming in the second half when the contest was (well) out of reach. Still, the 6'7 freshman was aggressive on offense, getting out in transition and throwing down a trio of dunks while also hitting a pair of mid-range jump shots.
Fogle's playing time this season will be based on Grant-Foster's availability, but Monday's exhibition game will be another opportunity for the freshman to make a statement about what he brings to this team before the season begins.
4. Jalen Warley's role
Warley's versatility is one of Gonzaga's major weapons this year. The 6'7 senior can defend 1-4 and has the playmaking skills of a guard and the toughness and physicality of a power forward.
So far, it seems Gonzaga likes him more in the frontcourt, with early indications that he will be the team's backup four behind Braden Huff this season. Will he primarily play PF on Monday, or will Zag fans see more of him at his more traditional SF role on the wing? Some of that will depend on Grant-Foster's availability, but it remains a key thing to watch for this Gonzaga team in the early going.
5. Walk-ons in action
Saint-Supery and Fogle are two of Gonzaga's four incoming freshmen this season. The others are 6'9 big man Parker Jefferson and walk-on guard Alonzo Metz. Jefferson played just five minutes in the exhibition win over Northwest — about half as much as walk-on forward Noah Haaland. Will that be the case again on Monday? If so, it could be an indication that the former Minnesota commit is going to redshirt this upcoming season.
Metz joins fellow walk-ons Haaland, Cade Orness, and Joaquim ArauzMoore, who should all get some run on Monday, assuming the game is well out of reach in the final few minutes.