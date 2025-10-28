What Tyon Grant-Foster and Gonzaga teammates said about his eligibility verdict
After quietly sitting still for over 2 hours, a wave of emotions overcame Tyon Grant-Foster.
The 25-year-old who had been fighting for his college eligibility for months had just gotten the all-clear to officially join the Gonzaga men's basketball program.
"I've been dealing with so much uncertainty ... it was just like dead weight," Grant-Foster said after Gonzaga's exhibition win over Western Oregon on Monday. "I was able to practice, but still that, 'what if?' I'm here, but still at the same time it can end tomorrow."
That proverbial dead weight was finally lifted Monday inside Spokane County Superior Court, where Judge Maria Polin heard several arguments from attorneys before granting a preliminary injunction that will allow Grant-Foster to play for the Bulldogs in the 2025-26 season.
The ruling came at around 5 p.m., about an hour out from the Zags' 6 p.m. exhibition contest against the Wolves at McCarthey Athletic Center. About 90 minutes after Polin's verdict, Grant-Foster was at the scorer's table, waiting to make an entrance that had been in the works for a long time.
"Now that the weight's off me, I can sleep," Grant-Foster said. " That weight was just ... I jump higher. [Adam Miller] told me that."
The Kennel crowd was seemingly locked into Grant-Foster's every move during the 111-53 exhibition win, going from ecstatic after he nearly brought the house down with a putback dunk attempt, to worrisome upon seeing the 6-foot-7 forward on his backside, clutching his lower leg in obvious discomfort during the second half. He returned to his team's bench following a brief exit to the locker room, but never went back into the game.
Considering everything that had transpired off the court up until that point, a slight tweak wasn't going to bring Grant-Foster's spirits down.
"I just was glad to be playing," Grant-Foster said. "It was just a little quick tweak. I was just happy I got to be out there with them. It's been a journey."
Gonzaga submitted the initial waiver request for Grant-Foster's eligibility in June — only to have it denied less than three weeks later. A request for reconsideration was made on July 17 and was rejected in September. The most recent appeal, made on Sept. 25, was denied earlier in October.
Monday's hearing took place after U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice denied the NCAA's motion last week to move Grant-Foster's case to the federal court level, remanding it back to Spokane County Superior Court for a session set the day before the school's deadline to honor winter scholarships.
A strong Gonzaga contingent consisting of Braeden Smith, Jalen Warley, Steele Venters and Mark Few was in attendance for Grant-Foster's hearing, though his head coach was the only one who was able to stay the entire duration while his teammates left early to prepare for the 6 p.m. tip off against the Wolves.
Miller, a fifth-year transfer from Arizona State, has also been a major supporter of Grant-Foster. The 6-foot-3 guard was put in a similar spot when he transferred from LSU to Arizona State ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Miller, who sat out the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, had to miss even more games after his transfer waiver was rejected in December 2023, only to have a federal judge rule against the NCAA's eligibility rules roughly 10 days later, granting all second-time transfers immediate eligibility regardless of their sport.
"I got denied twice, and I remember what that felt like," Miller said. "And after having to sit for an injury, I think it was worse not being able to play because someone says I can't."
"I just told him, you're going to win it. It's owed to you. We're going to be a hell of a team."